Nutrigenomics Market is Progressing At a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2028 | BASF SE, Danone S.A., Unilever plc, etc

Nutrigenomics Market Size – USD 389.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for functional foods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study on the Global Nutrigenomics Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Nutrigenomics market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Nutrigenomics industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Nutrigenomics industry.

Increasing global burden of nutrition-related noncommunicable diseases and rising awareness regarding healthy diet are key factors driving global market revenue growth

Establishment of organizations such as the International Society for Nutrigenomics & Nutrigenetics and European Nutrigenomics Organizations (NUGO) has resulted in increasing research and development activities around nutrigenomics. Advancements in technologies which help process large data volumes related to gene variants is expected to support growth in the field of nutrigenomics. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the practice of healthy diet is projected to boost revenue growth of the market.

The Global Nutrigenomics Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Nutrigenomics Market profiled in the report include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Danone S.A., Unilever plc, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix Inc., Metagenics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Cell-Logic, and Xcode Life.

Product Type Segmentation:

Reagents and Kits

Services

Application Segmentation:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

Diabetes

Others

Regional Analysis of the Nutrigenomics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Nutrigenomics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Nutrigenomics business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Nutrigenomics market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Nutrigenomics market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

