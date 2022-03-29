Medical Tricorder Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Fujikura Ltd., Basler AG, Qualcomm Technologies: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and COVID-19 outbreak are some key factors driving global medical tricorder market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical tricorder market size reached USD 3.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidence of chronic diseases, as well as COVID-19 pandemic, are propelling global medical tricorder market revenue growth forward. Increasing private investments for development of advanced medical equipment that is quite similar to medical tricorders is also expected to propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Need for outpatient treatment and monitoring has increased significantly following the outbreak of COVID-19. Self-diagnosing equipment has become more popular as people are becoming more aware regarding them. Non-emergency hospital appointments, such as routine checkups and unnecessary treatments, have been rescheduled.

Government regulators have also promoted medical tricorder device business in order to minimize flow of patients to hospitals and offer additional bed facilities for COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for specific patient monitoring and diagnostic equipment in April 2020, in order to increase accessibility of treatments and monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, COVID-19 had a positive influence on medical tricorder industry and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

Medical tricorder devices represent prospect of monitor and diagnostic device business, however, strict regulatory requirements related to medical device licensing are expected to hamper growth of global medical tricorder market over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Medical Tricorder market.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

QuantuMDx Group Ltd, Scanadu Inc., Cloud DX Inc., Basil Leaf Technologies, LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Basler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ibis Biosciences, Inc., Aidar Health, Inc., and Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical tricorder on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fiber Optic Camera

USB Camera

Corded

Wireless

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monitoring

Diagnosis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

The Global Medical Tricorder Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Tricorder market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

key findings in the report:

Monitoring segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as patients are becoming more aware regarding hazards related to their lifestyles

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high demand for outpatient treatments. In addition, cost-effective services and shorter staying times are some of the factors driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in North America is driven by an increase in patient pool and need for advanced technologies for diagnosing patient\'s health conditions.

Radical Features of the Medical Tricorder Market Report:

The report encompasses Medical Tricorder market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Medical Tricorder industry

