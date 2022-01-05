Sports Nutrition Market to Reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.9%

Sports Nutrition Market Report

The global market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global sports nutrition market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Sports nutrition refers to a broad interdisciplinary field that focuses on the application of a tailored nutrition plan to support an individual's training goals and regime. It involves dietitians, exercise physiologists, biochemists, and cell and molecular biologists who develop and recommend various nutritional products, such as capsule/tablets, protein powders, protein bars, energy bars, isotonic drink powder and dietary supplements, in an attempt to improve the overall health and performance of athletes and individuals with an active lifestyle. These products assist in replenishing water levels while providing their body with fuel for performing physical activities and minimizing the effects of physical fatigue and injury.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing health-consciousness among the masses. The rising incidences of chronic lifestyle disorders across the globe have encouraged individuals to participate in physical activities and consume a healthy and nutritious diet. This, along with the inflating disposable incomes and the rising healthcare expenditure, has provided an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, a considerable increase in the number of gyms and health and fitness centers has provided a boost to the sales of sports nutrition products across the globe. These centers also engage in the active promotion of sports nutrition products among their customers, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the launch of sports nutrition products with natural and plant-based ingredients. Numerous players are also introducing lactose-free and vegan alternatives in the market, which has contributed to their widespread prominence among the masses. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include an increase in the number of sports enthusiasts, easy product availability through online retail channels and the escalating adoption of social media advertising by various key players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Abbott Nutrition Inc.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Glanbia Plc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

• Post Holdings Inc.

• GNC Holdings

• Clif Bar & Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Olimp Laboratories

• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

• PowerBar Europe GmbH

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sports Food

• Sports Drinks

• Sports Supplements

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Animal Derived

• Plant-Based

• Mixed

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Drug and Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

