Airless Packaging Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global airless packaging market report based on region, material, product, and application.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airless Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global airless packaging market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Airless packaging refers to a non-pressurized dispensing system that removes air from the packaging of the product to avoid contamination of the content. It includes a diaphragm in place of a dip tube that increases with the pressure inside of the canister when the closure is pressed down, hence creating a vacuum to dispense the product. Airless packaging is generally used to store pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical products, preservative-free cosmetics, fruits, vegetables, and dry fruits. The packaging minimizes the exposure to air, sunlight and microbes, and prevents the evaporation of volatile matter.
Rapid growth in the cosmetic and skincare industries across the world is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer preferences for premium quality products are providing a thrust to the market. Premium-range cosmetic and skincare manufacturers utilize airless packaging to store creams, serums, and foundations that contain active ingredients, which are susceptible to oxidation. Besides this, the rising adoption of airless plastic packaging for food and beverages is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, numerous product innovations, such as the introduction of sustainable airless packaging solutions produced using recyclable materials, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the thriving e-commerce sector, are anticipated to further propel the global market for airless packaging in the coming years.
• ALBEA
• Amcor plc
• AptarGroup Inc.
• Fusion Packaging
• LUMSON S.p.A
• Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd
• Quadpack
• Raepak Ltd.
• Silgan Holdings Inc.
• Sonoco Products Company
Breakup by Material:
• Glass
• Plastic
• Others
Breakup by Product:
• Bottles and Jars
• Bags and Pouches
• Tubes
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Personal Care and Homecare
• Pharmaceutical
• Food and Beverages
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
