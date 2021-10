Cold Insulation Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026

Cold Insulation Market

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global cold insulation market report based on insulation type, material type, and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Cold Insulation Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cold insulation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Cold insulation refers to a type of insulation that is utilized below the room temperature. It includes several components, such as water, mastic-based vapor barrier, and solvents. Cold insulation uses numerous materials, including polyisocyanurate (PIR), polyurethane (PUR) rigid foam, cellular glass, stainless steel, aluminized steel, etc. It is resistant to mechanical damages and helps in preventing condensation, moisture intrusion, and long-term degradation. At present, cold insulation is widely utilized across the globe to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cold-insulation-market/requestsample Market Trends and Drivers:The inflating disposable incomes of consumers and rising demand for refrigerating devices are driving the cold insulation market globally. Furthermore, growing concerns towards energy losses and cost efficiency are also propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising adoption of cold insulation across the oil and gas industry and elevating awareness towards greenhouse gas emissions are further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, several key manufacturers are investing in research & development (R&D) activities to launch cold insulation materials using sustainable raw materials. Additionally, numerous initiatives taken by government bodies of various countries to improve the energy efficiency of public infrastructures are further bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, several other factors, including rising energy costs, increasing cryogenic medical applications, and growing usage of liquified petroleum gases, are projected to fuel the cold insulation market in the coming years.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cold-insulation-market Key Market Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Armacell• Aspen Aerogels Inc.• BASF SE• CertainTeed (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.)• Covestro AG• Dow Inc.• Evonik Industries AG• Huntsman Corporation• Kingspan Group plc• Owens CorningBreakup by Insulation Type:• Fibrous• Cellular• GranularBreakup by Material Type:• Fiber Glass• Polyurethane Foam• Polystyrene Foam• Phenolic Foam• OthersBreakup by Application:• HVAC• Chemicals• Oil and Gas• Refrigeration• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2015-2020)• Market Outlook (2021-2026)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):• Home Audio Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-audio-equipment-market • In-Vitro Diagnostics Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-packaging-market • Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-transmission-distribution-equipment-market • Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-mulch-films-market • Educational Robot Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-robot-market • Over the Top (OTT) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market • Electrophysiology Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrophysiology-devices-market • Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-manufacturing-launch-system-market • Handbag Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/handbag-market • Digital Signage Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-signage-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.