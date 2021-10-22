Cloud Gaming Market to Growth Rate at CAGR of 55.5% during Forecast Period 2021-2026
Cloud Gaming Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud gaming market report based on region, devices type, genre, technology, and gamers.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cloud gaming market size reached a value of US$ 585 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cloud gaming market to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026. Cloud gaming is generally played over the internet via remote servers and streams. Also known as gaming-as-a-service, it can be accessed via subscription or in-game purchase. These services allow the users to stream games in real-time using handheld devices, including tablets, laptops and smartphones. As a result, this has eliminated the requirement for expensive gaming devices, which has contributed to the widespread popularity of cloud gaming among the masses, especially young adults.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-gaming-market/requestsample
Global Cloud Gaming Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the globe. Along with this, continual technological advancements in e-gaming are creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the widespread integration of 3D animation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with cloud gaming offers a realistic experience to the users, thereby positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including continual improvements in 5G network infrastructure and the increasing investments by leading game developers to improve and upgrade their gaming services and graphics, are contributing to the market growth further.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-gaming-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Utomik B.V.
• Nvidia Corporation
• Numecent Holdings Ltd.
• RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)
• Parsec Cloud Inc.
• Paperspace
• LiquidSky Software Inc.
• Simplay Gaming Ltd.
• Ubitus Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Sony
• Amazon web services
• IBM Corporation
• Samsung electronics
• GameFly
• CiiNow, Inc.
Breakup by Devices Type:
• Smartphones
• Smart TVs
• Consoles
• Tablets
• PCs
Breakup by Spectrum:
• Video Streaming
• File Streaming
Breakup by Genre:
• Adventure/Role Playing Games
• Puzzles
• Social Games
• Strategy
• Simulation
• Others
Breakup by Spectrum:
• Hardcore Gamers
• Casual Gamers
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
• Frac Sand Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frac-sand-market
• Clustering Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clustering-software-market
• Cephalosporin Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market
• Airport Information Systems Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market
• Molecular Sieves Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/molecular-sieves-market
• Password Management Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/password-management-market
• Commercial Greenhouse Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-greenhouse-market
• Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-shelf-label-market
• Tumor Ablation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tumor-ablation-market
• Claddings Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/claddings-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here