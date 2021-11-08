Airport Information Systems Market Size, Global Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

Airport Information Systems Market Report

IMARC Group expects the global airport information systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global airport information systems market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global airport information systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

An airport information system (AIS) is a collection of various technological solutions that are majorly used for displaying flight information to passengers at the airports. These systems deal with aircraft ground handling, aeronautical navigation, and surveillance, meteorological facilities, etc. Airport information system uses the computer system to display flight information in airports. This computer system is responsible for controlling either mechanical or electronic TV screens. It includes the departure control system (DCS) for weather monitoring, passenger check-in, and boarding, along with the airport operation control center (AOCC) that is responsible for flight dispatch, cargo handling, and crew management.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the airport information systems market. In line with this, the widespread adoption of baggage handling systems is stimulating the global market. Moreover, the escalating demand for self-service and automated processes, coupled with the rising investments to improve the existing airport infrastructures, are acting as another growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the growing integration of AIS with several advanced technologies, such as video analytics, geolocation, thermal sensors, etc., at airport terminals is anticipated to fuel the airport information systems market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• Airport Information Systems

• Amadeus IT Group

• CGI Inc.

• Damarel Systems International Limited

• Exelis Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Ikusi

• Indra Sistemas

• Inform GmbH

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• RESA

• Rockwell Collins

• Siemens AG

• SITA

• TAV Technologies

• Thales Group

• Ultra Electronics

Breakup by Type:

• Terminal Side

• Air Side

Breakup by System:

• Airport Operation Control Center

• Departure Control System

Breakup by Airport:

• Class A Airports

• Class B Airports

• Class C Airports

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Passenger Systems

• Non Passenger Systems

Breakup by Cost:

• Operating Cost

• Procurement Cost

• Integration Cost

Breakup by Application:

• Finance & Operations

• Maintenance

• Ground Handling

• Security

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

