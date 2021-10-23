Tumor Ablation Market Growth Rate at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026
Tumor Ablation Market Analysis Report
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global tumor ablation market based on region, technology, mode of treatment, mode of application and end-user.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tumor Ablation Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 634.2 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive (MI) technique utilized for treating tumors of kidney, bones, liver, etc. The ablation system comprises of a generator and a needle-like device that delivers the heat directly to the target cells, which causes acute cellular necrosis. Tumor ablation involves inserting a probe and heating it to 100-degree celsius under precise computer tomography, which destroys benign tumors without extracting them from the body. It can be conducted through microwave ablation, cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, etc. Tumor ablation offers improved accuracy and covers a more extensive treatment area, with minimal pain and risk for the patient upon repeated administrations.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating prevalence of cancer is among the key factors driving the tumor ablation market across the globe. Moreover, owing to numerous benefits, such as the lesser amount of trauma, speedy recovery, reduced complications, shorter hospital stay, etc., tumor ablation are gaining immense traction in the medical sector. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, including the introduction of irreversible electroporation, thermal and laser ablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), etc., are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditures, coupled with the launch of favorable government initiatives to encourage awareness about cancer and its treatment methods, are anticipated to bolster the tumor ablation market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Medtronic
• AngioDynamics Inc.
• HealthTronics Inc.
• NeuWave Medical
• INTIO Inc.
• Galil Medical Ltd.
• Boston Scientific
• Sonacare Medical
• EDAP TMS S.A.
• ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
• IceCure Medical Ltd.
• MISONIX Inc
• Endocare Inc.
• CooperSurgical Inc.
• B V M Meditech Pvt
Breakup by Technology:
• Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
• Microwave Ablation
• Cryoablation
• Others
Breakup by Mode of Treatment:
• Percutaneous Ablation
• Laparoscopic Ablation
• Surgical Ablation
Breakup by Mode of Application:
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Bone Metastasis
• Others
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospitals
• Cancer Specialty Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
