Blister Packaging Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Research Report 2026

Blister Packaging Market Report

The global blister packaging market reached a value of US$ 21.3 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global blister packaging market reached a value of US$ 21.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global blister packaging market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Blister packaging refers to pre-formed plastic packaging comprising a thermoformed plastic cavity and a paper or aluminum foil back. It allows customers to see a considerable portion of the content while protecting it against heat, UV radiation, humidity, and contamination. It assists manufacturers in eliminating the need for cartons and reducing packaging expenses. Moreover, as it eases product handling and transportation, blister packaging is widely used in packaging toys, consumer products, food, and medications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing utilization of blister packaging in the healthcare industry on account of convenience and tamper-free packaging represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. In line with this, factors like the escalating demand for unit-dose packaging, OTC medicine sales, and monitored dosage systems to improve patient compliance are positively influencing the sales of blister packaging worldwide. Furthermore, advancements in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries have enabled manufacturers to include radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags in blister packets, thereby facilitating supply-chain management.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Westrock Company

• Sonoco Products Company

• Constantia Flexibles GmbH

• E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tekni-Plex, Inc.

• Display Pack, Inc.

• Pharma Packaging Solutions

Breakup by Product Type:

• Carded

• Clamshell

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Aclar

• Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

• Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

• Polypropylene (PP)

Breakup by Technology:

• Thermoforming

• Cold Forming

Breakup by End-Use:

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Food

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

