Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach a Value of US$ 63.9 Billion by 2026
Crop Protection Chemicals Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global crop protection chemicals market based on product type, origin, crop type, form and mode of application.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global crop protection chemicals market reached a value of US$ 53.21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global crop protection chemicals market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Crop protection chemicals are agrochemicals used for preventing crop deterioration from insects and pest infestation and reducing yield losses. These chemicals are widely used for pulses, cereal, fruits, grains, oilseeds and vegetable crops. Crop protection chemicals are added to herbicides, insecticides and fungicides and are available in solid and liquid forms. They aid in improving the quality of harvests, reducing waterborne and insect-transmitted diseases and enhancing crop fertility, efficiency and growth. In addition to this, crop protection chemicals are applied during foliage and soil and seed treatment processes.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The global crop protection chemicals market is primarily being driven by the significant growth in the agriculture industry. Moreover, the widespread adoption of environment-friendly insecticides and biopesticides derived from bacteria and animal-based sources is providing a thrust to the market growth. These chemicals decompose quickly, reduce toxic residue and increase agricultural production. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives promoting the utilization of sustainable crop protection products, along with rising concerns regarding food safety among the masses, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• BASF SE
• Corteva Agriscience
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
• Syngenta AG
• Bayer Cropscience AG
• FMC Corporation
• Monsanto Company
• Nufarm Limited
• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd
Key Market Segmentation 2021-2026:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Herbicides
• Fungicides
• Insecticides
• Others
Breakup by Origin:
• Synthetic
• Natural
Breakup by Crop Type:
• Cereal and Grains
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Oilseed and Pulses
• Others
Breakup by Form:
• Liquid
• Solid
Breakup by Mode of Application:
• Foliar Spray
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
