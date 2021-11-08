Aerosol Paints Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Companies, Outlook and Research Report 2021-2026

Aerosol Paints Market

IMARC Group expects the global aerosol paints market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Paints Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aerosol paints market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aerosol paints market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Aerosol paints, also known as spray paints, are one of the most common ways of applying paint. They are used on various surfaces, including glass, wood, metal, and plastic, for providing protection and improving the overall aesthetics. They have unique storage, atomization, and application methods compared to conventional paints. As they are available in different forms, such as stains, glossies, enamels, and flats, their demand is escalating around the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Increasing infrastructural development, along with the burgeoning construction industry, represents one of the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Aerosol paints are cost-effective, easy to apply and quick-drying, and they can be used on both new as well as existing structures. Apart from this, governing agencies in numerous countries have implemented stringent regulations to reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Consequently, manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly product variants, which is anticipated to bolster the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aeroaids Corporation

• Kobra Spray Paint

• LA-CO Industries Inc.

• Masco Corporation

• Montana Colors S.L.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Rust-Oleum (RPM International Inc.)

• Southfield Paints Ltd.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Valspar Corporation

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Acrylic

• Alkyd

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Solvent-borne

• Water-borne

Breakup by Application:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Wooden Furniture

• Architectural Coatings

• Industrial Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

