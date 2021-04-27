Join Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Bruce Lipton, Two of the Greatest Thought Leaders of Our Time, for a Special on Awake TV

Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Bruce Lipton join Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network for a Special episode Dr. Deepak Chopra, best-selling author of 91 books including "Metahuman" and "Total Meditation" Dr. Bruce Lipton, best-selling author of "The Biology of Belief" Jennifer K. Hill, Host of "Conversations at the Intersection of Cutting Edge Science and Spirituality,""Conversations for Consciousness," and "Get Yourself the Job" shows Awake TV Network https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/

Tune in Sunday, May 2nd, at 3pm PT (6pm ET) to watch the full, free episode on Awake TV Network with host Jennifer K. Hill

Consciousness is that which makes an experience possible” — Deepak Chopra

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this first ever exclusive interview, two of the greatest thought leaders of our time, Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. Bruce Lipton, join together with host Jennifer K. Hill, to explore conscious agents, souls and the matrix of existence.

In this episode, Chopra and Lipton discuss the nature of genes, and the idea that consciousness is that which makes all experience possible. Lipton emphasizes that when you change your consciousness, you can change your biology.

Chopra expounds the theory of the entanglement of all things, and that although things may be differentiated, there is no intrinsic separation.

Lipton asserts that human beings are much like a TV set: Each of us is a unique broadcast that shows up on the TV that is our human form, and that while that TV may die, our broadcast or spirit goes on eternally.

CLICK HERE to watch live on May 2nd or catch the replay later here https://www.awaketvnetwork.live/videos/bruce-lipton-deepak-chopra-conscious-agents-souls-and-the-matrix-of-existence



_____________________________________

About Dr. Deepak Chopra:

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 89 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” https://www.deepakchopra.com/metahuman

https://digitaldeepak.ai www.deepakchopra.com

_____________________________________

About Dr. Bruce Lipton:

Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D., cell biologist and lecturer, is an internationally recognized leader in bridging science and spirit. Bruce was on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and later performed groundbreaking stem cell research at Stanford University. He is the bestselling author of The Biology of Belief, The Honeymoon Effect, and co- author with Steve Bhaerman of Spontaneous Evolution. Bruce received the 2009 prestigious Goi Peace Award (Japan) in honor of his scientific contribution to world harmony. For more information visit https://www.brucelipton.com/

_____________________________________

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2013, Jennifer published her book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job,” and in 2020 she published "101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times." She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry.

Jennifer also co-hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio with Brandon Maslan, called “Get Yourself the Job” where she interviews experts and authors from around the world on the subject of landing one’s dream job. Jennifer is very passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

Recently, Jennifer Hill has partnered with renown celebrity vocal coach Arthur Joseph to create a masterclass on deeper listening. Arthur's exclusive clientele includes Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Jones and Emmitt Smith.

--------------------

About Awake TV Network:

Coined the "Spiritual Netflix," Awake TV is an interactive conscious media platform that hosts weekly live-streaming shows on a wide variety of awakening topics including both free and subscriber based content.

Season 1, Episode 1 of "Conversations at the Intersection of Cutting Edge Science and Spirituality"