Data Center Fabric Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Fabric Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global data center fabric market reached a value of US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The data center fabric represents an integrated system of various switches and servers used for facilitating the communication of data between server and switch nodes. It is generally utilized in a network consisting of storage units, servers, and other peripherals. The data center fabric enhances network performance and ensures optimal processing while providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, infotainment, etc.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-centre-fabric-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The widespread product adoption for providing advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises as compared to the traditionally-used alternatives is primarily driving the data center fabric market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of cloud computing, Big Data tools, and multi-tier data center architectures is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connections across countries is propelling the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Moreover, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for efficiency and agility in organizational tasks, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities for enabling automation across numerous industries and reducing overall operating costs are anticipated to fuel the data center fabric market over the forecasted period.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2Ila6Ih
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Alcatel-Lucent
Arista Networks Avaya
Brocade Communications Systems
Cisco Systems
Dell
Extreme Networks
Hewlett-Packard
Huawei
IBM India Private Limited
Juniper Networks
Oracle Corporation
Unisys Corporation Ltd
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, process technology, end user, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Solution Type:
Switching
Routers
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Controllers
Network Security Equipment
Management Software
Breakup by Process Technology:
Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Jet Printing
Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)
Enterprise
Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
Breakup by Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Media and Entertainment
Government
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports
Artificial Intelligence Market
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563955884/data-center-construction-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563958447/factoring-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050188/geographic-information-system-gis-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050888/e-commerce-market-2022-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564055685/data-center-cooling-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564056996/virtual-production-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564058200/high-content-screening-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564252637/security-analytics-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here