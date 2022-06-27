Data Center Fabric Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Fabric Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global data center fabric market reached a value of US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The data center fabric represents an integrated system of various switches and servers used for facilitating the communication of data between server and switch nodes. It is generally utilized in a network consisting of storage units, servers, and other peripherals. The data center fabric enhances network performance and ensures optimal processing while providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, infotainment, etc.

Market Trends

The widespread product adoption for providing advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises as compared to the traditionally-used alternatives is primarily driving the data center fabric market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of cloud computing, Big Data tools, and multi-tier data center architectures is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connections across countries is propelling the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Moreover, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for efficiency and agility in organizational tasks, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities for enabling automation across numerous industries and reducing overall operating costs are anticipated to fuel the data center fabric market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent

Arista Networks Avaya

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell

Extreme Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Huawei

IBM India Private Limited

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Unisys Corporation Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, process technology, end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network Security Equipment

Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:

Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Jet Printing

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Enterprise

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

