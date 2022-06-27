Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,837 in the last 365 days.

Data Center Fabric Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Fabric Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global data center fabric market reached a value of US$ 23.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 84.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The data center fabric represents an integrated system of various switches and servers used for facilitating the communication of data between server and switch nodes. It is generally utilized in a network consisting of storage units, servers, and other peripherals. The data center fabric enhances network performance and ensures optimal processing while providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, infotainment, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-centre-fabric-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The widespread product adoption for providing advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises as compared to the traditionally-used alternatives is primarily driving the data center fabric market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of cloud computing, Big Data tools, and multi-tier data center architectures is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connections across countries is propelling the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions. Moreover, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for efficiency and agility in organizational tasks, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities for enabling automation across numerous industries and reducing overall operating costs are anticipated to fuel the data center fabric market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2Ila6Ih

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent
Arista Networks Avaya
Brocade Communications Systems
Cisco Systems
Dell
Extreme Networks
Hewlett-Packard
Huawei
IBM India Private Limited
Juniper Networks
Oracle Corporation
Unisys Corporation Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, process technology, end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Switching
Routers
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Controllers
Network Security Equipment
Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:

Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Jet Printing
Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
Others

Breakup by End-User:

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)
Enterprise
Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Media and Entertainment
Government
Education
Healthcare
Retail
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence Market

eDiscovery Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563955884/data-center-construction-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563958447/factoring-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050188/geographic-information-system-gis-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564050888/e-commerce-market-2022-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564055685/data-center-cooling-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564056996/virtual-production-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564058200/high-content-screening-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564252637/security-analytics-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Data Center Fabric Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.