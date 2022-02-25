Virtual Production Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Virtual Production Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global virtual production market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Virtual production is a real-time way of combining live-action film with computer visuals. Computer-generated imagery (CGI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and game-engine technologies are all used in this project. Motion capture, hybrid cameras, and light-emitting diode (LED) live-action are the mainstays of virtual production. As a result, it's used in a variety of industries, including fashion, entertainment, and news reporting, to create interesting virtual experiences.

The market is primarily being driven by the expanding trend of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, as well as escalating demand for live video streaming. Furthermore, art and media producers are increasingly using virtual production to generate current material with higher quality, greater efficiency, and reduced execution costs. Aside from that, the global spread of the coronavirus has hampered film and television production and resulted in theatre closures. As a result, virtual production is gaining popularity in the field of remote filming. It creates a digital environment that allows teams to join from different places, sync data and comments, and provide a seamless experience. Furthermore, the increasing accessibility to state-of-the-art game engines and rapid development in AR and VR technologies are some of the other factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corporation

HumanEyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

com

Pixar (The Walt Disney Company)

Side Effects Software Inc.

Technicolor SA (Streamland Media)

Vicon Motion Systems Limited (Oxford Metrics PLC).

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Type:

Pre-production

Production

Post-production

Breakup by End User:

Movies

TV Series

Commercial Ads

Online Videos

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

