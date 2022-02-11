eDiscovery Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “eDiscovery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global eDiscovery market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.49% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

eDiscovery is the process of recognizing, collecting, and exhibiting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data, and audio and video files for investigation. eDiscovery also includes raw data and metadata used for tracings hidden evidence by forensic investigators. The evidence is then collected and processed using cyber-forensic techniques and is converted into digital formats for demonstration in the court. They identify patterns and conduct analytical research to investigate legal, constitutional, political, and privacy issues.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, along with increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and cloud computing systems, has significantly augmented the inception of digital data, therefore, elevating the demand for eDiscovery solutions for information access and recovery. Furthermore, these systems are extensively used by various government organizations to enforce compliance, translation, and data security, thereby further escalating the market growth. Legal and government organizations are also focusing on streamlining their operations and minimizing operational costs by adopting advanced technologies, such as eDiscovery. Additionally, rising cases of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are also subjected to drive the eDiscovery market in the coming year.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Accessdata Group Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Conduent Incorporated

Driven Inc. (Xplenty)

Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC)

FTI Consulting

International Business Machines Corporation

Logikcull

Micro Focus International Plc

Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group)

Open Text Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group)

ZyLAB Technologies

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, end-user, vertical and geography

Breakup by Component:

Services

Software

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

Government Agencies

Enterprises

Law Firms

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Legal

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Science

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

