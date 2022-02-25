High Content Screening Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “High Content Screening Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global high content screening market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

High-content screening (HCS), also known as cellomics, is an analytical approach for evaluating numerous biochemical and physical features of sample cells that combines automated imaging and quantitative data analysis. It assists in drug discovery, sophisticated multivariate drug profiling, and toxicity research by monitoring the entire process with robots, detectors, and software.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-content-screening-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV/AIDS, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease, which require intense treatment, is boosting the global HCS market. HCS solutions are cost-effective, resource- and time-efficient, and are required in the pharmaceutical business to determine the toxicity of chemicals and complex substances. Furthermore, numerous top manufacturers are producing cutting-edge HCS equipment that is integrated with software platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to improve the devices' visualisation capabilities. These technical advances are projected to boost the market's prospects in the next years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2TsQsR4

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, formulation, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

Flow Cytometers

Consumables

Reagents & Assay Kits

Microplates

Other Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories

Breakup by Application:

Target Identification and Validation

Primary Screening and Secondary Screening

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Other Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Perkinelmer Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Virtual Production Market Report

Dual Screen Laptops Market Report

Smart Headphones Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sSNCEn

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vfR9y7

Database as a Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iHFFNg

Factoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/33e1T38

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.