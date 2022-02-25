Data Center Cooling Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global data center cooling market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Because the computers in a data centre are continually in operation, a lot of heat is generated inside the building. Air and liquid-based cooling technologies are used to improve the overall performance of the computers in order to assure smooth system operation. While air-based cooling systems function by segregating cold and hot air, liquid-based cooling systems employ water to cool the cabinet's hot sides and lower the total temperature. Cooling services are critical for decreasing downtime caused by hot computers and increasing overall facility efficiency.

Market Trends:

The growth of IT infrastructure and the rising acceptance rates of cloud computing are driving the global market. The growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) across a variety of business verticals, as well as the growing number of data centres within organisations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is expected to drive up cooling service demand. Apart from that, a greater focus on sustainable development has led to the adoption of green energy solutions by various data centre facilities. In order to lower their carbon footprint, they use renewable energy sources. This is aided even further by tight requirements imposed by various government organisations to decrease data centre power use. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric,

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

Breakup by Solution:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Breakup by Type of Cooling:

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Breakup by Cooling Technology:

Liquid-Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Breakup by Type of Data Center:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Education Institutions

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

