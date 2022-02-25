Data Center Cooling Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global data center cooling market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027.
Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Because the computers in a data centre are continually in operation, a lot of heat is generated inside the building. Air and liquid-based cooling technologies are used to improve the overall performance of the computers in order to assure smooth system operation. While air-based cooling systems function by segregating cold and hot air, liquid-based cooling systems employ water to cool the cabinet's hot sides and lower the total temperature. Cooling services are critical for decreasing downtime caused by hot computers and increasing overall facility efficiency.
Market Trends:
The growth of IT infrastructure and the rising acceptance rates of cloud computing are driving the global market. The growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) across a variety of business verticals, as well as the growing number of data centres within organisations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is expected to drive up cooling service demand. Apart from that, a greater focus on sustainable development has led to the adoption of green energy solutions by various data centre facilities. In order to lower their carbon footprint, they use renewable energy sources. This is aided even further by tight requirements imposed by various government organisations to decrease data centre power use. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Black Box Corporation
Climaveneta Climate Technologies
Coolcentric
Emerson Electric
Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic
Nortek Air Solutions
Rittal
Schneider Electric,
STULZ GmbH
Vertiv
Breakup by Solution:
Air Conditioning
Chilling Units
Cooling Towers
Economizer Systems
Liquid Cooling Systems
Control Systems
Others
Breakup by Services:
Consulting
Installation and Deployment
Maintenance and Support
Breakup by Type of Cooling:
Room-Based Cooling
Row-Based Cooling
Rack-Based Cooling
Breakup by Cooling Technology:
Liquid-Based Cooling
Air-Based Cooling
Breakup by Type of Data Center:
Mid-Sized Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Research and Education Institutions
Government and Defense
Retail
Energy
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
