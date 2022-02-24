Data Center Construction Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global data center construction market reached a value of US$ 47.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data center construction refers to the process of physically designing and building a data center facility with the required capacity, efficient design and disaster tolerance systems to perform essential functions. It generally consists of backup power supplies, data communication connections, air conditioning (AC), fire suppression systems, and security devices. It assists in the optimal utilization of resources and ensures that environmental factors are taken into consideration.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry, along with the continuous rise in data consumption and widespread utilization of big data analytics and cloud-based system, represents one of the major factors driving the market. Apart from this, the construction of green data centers is gaining traction across the globe as these data centers use low emission building materials that facilitate efficient waste recycling. Moreover, extensive infrastructural developments, in confluence with the launch of liquid cooling technology and direct-to-cooling chip server racks to prevent overheating in data centers, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AECOM (NYSE: ACM)

DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)

Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)

Holder Construction Company

Legrand SA (EPA: LR)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction

UPS

Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Others

Mechanical Construction

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

