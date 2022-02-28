Security Analytics Market Report 2021-26, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Security Analytics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global security analytics market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Security analytics refers to a proactive security approach that uses data collection, aggregation, and analysis tools to monitor the security and detect any threats. It uses big data analytics and machine learning to gather, categorize and analyze data from network devices. Security analytics is based on data mining and threat detection algorithms, and also provides real-time alerts from servers, mobile devices, sensors, and computer networks.

Market Trends

The global security analytics market is primarily driven by the increasing number of data breaches and cyber threats. Owing to this, governments and defense organizations of several countries are investing in security analytics to combat advanced cyber threats. Apart from this, the emerging trends of the internet of things (IoT), along with the significant use of cloud-based services and big data tools, are also propelling the market growth. The cloud deployment of security analytics offers web-based management and enterprise-wide protection solutions that have enhanced scalability, network security and speed. Along with this, the widespread adoption of security analytics tools across organizations to prevent data losses and future intrusions, and the development of network security analytics to identify and mitigate malware is further boosting the market growth. Some of the growth-inducing factors include the introduction of next-generation firewalls, Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), anti-malware gateways and endpoint security applications.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alert Logic Inc. (Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe)

Alienvault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

Arbor Networks Inc. (NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

LogRhythm Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC)

McAfee LLC (TPG Capital & Intel Corporation)

RSA Security LLC. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Splunk Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Application:

Application Security Analytics

Web Security Analytics

Endpoint Security Analytics

Network Security Analytics

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

