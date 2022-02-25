E-Commerce Market 2022, Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

E-commerce is a business strategy that allows people to buy and sell goods and services over the internet while also exchanging money. Mobile commerce, online transaction processing, internet marketing, inventory management systems, electronic data exchange (EDI), and automated data gathering systems are among the technologies used to do business. It provides the seller with various advantages, including a greater reach, lower transaction costs, higher profit margins, and direct communication between the parties involved.

Market Trends:

The market is currently expanding as a result of increased internet penetration and increased smart device sales. Aside from that, the growing importance of social media and the conveniences of online buying, such as free shipping and easy return policies, are boosting the e-commerce market's growth. Furthermore, the emergence of coronavirus illness (COVID-19) has benefited the market since people are ordering needed and non-essential things online to keep the pandemic from spreading and maintain social distance.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A),

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Products

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Services

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

