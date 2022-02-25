Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global geographic information system (GIS) market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Geographic Information System (GIS) refers to a computer-based system that creates a conceived framework for data analysis of a geographic location. Them maps and organises layers of data and transforms it into a visual representation. Software, people, hardware, data, and methodologies are the five components of an integrated GIS system. Planning, engineering, management, insurance, transportation, business, and telecommunications are just a few of the industries that use this system.

Market Trends

The rising use of GIS in disaster management, smart city development, urban planning, and transportation management is principally responsible for the market's growth. Additionally, the market is developing due to the increasing integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS analytics. Rapid advances in GIS technologies, such as location-based data services and geo-analytics, are also contributing to the market's growth. Another aspect driving global market expansion is the ease with which cloud technologies and spatial data can be accessed.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Caliper Corporation (PSI Services LLC), Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Company, Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.), Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation and Trimble Inc.

