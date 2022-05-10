Oral Hygiene Market 2022 | Worth US$ 58.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 3.8% by 2027

Oral Hygiene Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global oral hygiene market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global oral hygiene market reached a value of US$ 46.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Oral hygiene is the practice of cleaning and maintaining healthy teeth, gums and mouth. It helps keep the mouth free from diseases and other dental problems, such as tooth decay, gingivitis, toothache and periodontitis. Some commonly used oral hygiene products include toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, mouthwash and breath fresheners. Besides this, services like cavities treatment, fluoride treatment and teeth scaling provided by dentists and orthodontists are also essential for maintaining oral hygiene.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oral-hygiene-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The global oral hygiene market is primarily driven by the widespread prevalence of dental problems due to the increasing consumption of processed foods with high sugar content. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining proper oral hygiene and shifting consumer preferences toward premium oral care products have catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced product variants integrated with smart technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D motion sensors has bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization and improving lifestyles, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3v7yfJp

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Dabur India Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Henkel

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Philips (Koninklijke Philips)

• Lion Corporation

• Procter & Gamble

• Sunstar Suisse SA

• Unilever

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Adults

• Kids

• Infants

Breakup by Product:

• Toothpaste

• Toothbrushes & Accessories

• Mouthwash/Rinses

• Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

• Denture Products

• Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports:

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568689684/atm-market-2022-2027-industry-trends-top-manufacturers-analysis-size-share-growth-rate-and-forecast

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568690159/smart-tv-market-report-2022-2027-global-share-size-industry-analysis-growth-rate-key-players-and-report

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568690339/cement-market-2022-2027-industry-analysis-share-global-size-price-outlook-demand-key-players-and-forecast-report

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568690726/vaccine-market-2022-2027-global-size-share-growth-top-key-players-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-report

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570451548/coil-coatings-market-by-type-companies-application-and-research-report-2022-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570452490/smoothies-market-forecast-2022-2027-size-share-trends-and-revenue-statistics

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570728044/electronic-toll-collection-market-2022-2027-companies-and-research-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.