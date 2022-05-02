Electronic Toll Collection Market | 2022-2027 | Companies and Research Report

Electronic Toll Collection Market Report

By IMARC Group the electronic Toll Collection Market has been categorized based on technology, system, subsystem, offering, toll charging, and application.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Toll Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global electronic toll collection market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global electronic toll collection market reached a value of US$ 9.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.51% during 2022-2027. Electronic toll collection (ETC) or automated toll collection (ATC) comprises several electronic components and devices, such as transponders, cameras, RFID chips, controllers, and processors. The transponders communicate with the roadside equipment mounted on the front side of the vehicle that consists of toll facility, identification number, vehicle type, vehicle identification number, linked bank account. Additionally, the integrated ETC video analytics efficiently manages traffic in congested areas without requiring the driver to stop, further easing the toll collection process.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends:

The global electronic toll collection market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for security and efficiency of transportation infrastructure. Also, the growing adoption of electronic toll collection systems is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion. In line with this, rapid technological advancements, such as the widespread integration of ETC with GNSS and GPS technologies, are also complementing the market growth. Moreover, heavy investments in toll lanes and favorable government policies and initiatives to achieve congestion-free transportation further provide an impetus to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M

• Conduent Business Services LLC

• Cubic Transportation Systems Inc.

• Efkon AG

• Kapsch Trafficcom AG

• Q-Free

• Raytheon Company

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

• Trans Core

• Transurban Limited Ltd.

Breakup by Technology:

• RFID

• DSRC

• Others

Breakup by System:

• Transponder - or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

• Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

• Automated Vehicle Identification

• Automated Vehicle Classification

• Violation Enforcement System

• Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

• Hardware

• Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

• Distance Based

• Point Based

• Time Based

• Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

• Highways

• Urban Areas

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

