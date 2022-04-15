Smart TV Market Report 2022-2027 | Global Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Players and Report

Smart TV Market

The smart TV market report has been categorized based on resolution type, screen size, screen type, technology, platform, application, and distribution channel.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 239 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 358.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. A smart television (TV), also called connected TV, represents a next-generation device equipped with the internet and Web 2.0 features. It includes various features, such as on-demand content from different applications, a TV operating system, graphical user interface (GUI), the capability of connecting with other wireless devices, access to various streaming services, an ethernet connection, built-in Wi-Fi that eliminates the need for a separate set-top box, etc. Moreover, a smart TV offers the capabilities of searching, chatting, browsing, sharing, and downloading content to the viewers as compared to its counterparts, including a traditional cable television.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The inflating popularity of the over-the-top (OTT) space that distributes original content via the internet is primarily driving the smart TV market. In line with this, the growing demand for premium sports, movies, and entertainment content via Video on Demand (VoD) platforms is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing integration of a smart TV with several input devices, such as keyboards, mouses, smartphones, tablets, etc., for enhancing usability, enabling text entry, navigation, and internet browsing, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of 5G broadcast services to offer users high data speed and media consumption facilities is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at launching product variants with convenient access, pixel-less imagery, artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling, low installation costs, etc., are anticipated to fuel the smart TV market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• LG Electronics, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Vizio Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• TCL Corporation

• Insignia Systems, Inc.

• Haier Group Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Breakup by Resolution Type:

• 4K UHD TV

• HD TV

• Full HD TV

• 8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 45 Inches

• 46 to 55 Inches

• 56 to 65 Inches

• Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

• Flat

• Curved

Breakup by Technology:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

• Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

• Android

• Roku

• WebOS

• Tizen OS

• iOS

• MyHomeScreen

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Office Furniture Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/office-furniture-market

Data Center Rack Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market

Smart Bathroom Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market

Adhesive Tapes Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market

Green Cement Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market

Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-mapping-market

Semiconductor Foundry Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-foundry-market

Gas Turbine Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-turbine-market

Sports Nutrition Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-nutrition-market

Insulin Pumps Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulin-pumps-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.