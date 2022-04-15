ATM Market 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Top Manufacturers, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Rate, and Forecast

ATM Market

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ATM market size.

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market reached a value of US$ 21.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. An automated teller machine (ATM) is an advanced computer machine that offers a reliable and easy interface for cash withdrawal with additional features, including ease of fund transfer, convenient deposit, and 24x7 availability of cash. The machine comprises a keypad, dispenser, printer, card reader, and display screen to prompt the user through each transaction step. Since customers seek secured, faster and reliable means of accessing cash, this is favoring the widespread adoption of ATMs worldwide.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global ATM Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by rapid digitalization across the globe. Furthermore, an increase in demand for automation across the banking sector is fueling the demand for ATMs. In line with this, the advent of smart ATMs is significantly contributing to market growth. Besides this, numerous market players are investing heavily in integrating improved security mechanisms, such as fingerprint authentication, biometrics, and double authentication, with technologically advanced ATMs, thus creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Diebold Inc.

• Wincor Nixdorf AG

• NCR Corporation

• Triton Systems of Delaware

• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions

• GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

• OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

• Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

• HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Euronet Worldwide

• Brink's Company

Breakup by Solution:

• Deployment Solutions

o Onsite ATMs

o Offsite ATMs

o Work Site ATMs

o Mobile ATMs

• Managed Services

Breakup by Application:

• Withdrawals

• Transfers

• Deposits

Breakup by Type:

• Conventional/Bank ATMs

• Brown Label ATMs

• White Label ATMs

• Smart ATMs

• Cash Dispensers

Breakup by Screen Size:

• 15" and Below

• Above 15"

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

