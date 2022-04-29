Coil Coatings Market By Type, Companies, Application and Research Report 2022-2027

Coil Coatings Market

The global coil coatings market reached a value of US$ 4 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 5.43 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Coil Coatings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global coil coatings market.

The global coil coatings market reached a value of US$ 4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Coil coating refers to the method of coating and painting metal coils, such as aluminum and steel, prior to fabrication. These coatings are applied on all sides of the metal to provide a smooth finish, improved aesthetics, longer shelf life, and superior weathering and corrosion resistance. As a result, they are widely used in metal roofing and siding, wall panels, windows, storage units and doors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Coil Coatings Market Trends:

The global coil coatings market is primarily driven by the expanding construction industry due to the growing population, rapid urbanization and emerging trend of green buildings. Additionally, several organizations like European Coil Coating Association (ECCA) are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding the sustainability of coil coatings, thereby contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for high-efficiency packaging materials for storage and transportation applications has accelerated the product adoption rates on account of their flexibility and stress-resistant properties. Other factors, including technological advancements and increasing product applications in the electronics sector, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• BASF SE

• The Valspar Corporation

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Henkel AG & Company

• KGaA

• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

• BDM Coil Coaters, LLC

• CENTRIA Coating Services

• Dura Coat Products, Inc.

• Goldin Metals, Inc.

• Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

• Metal Coaters System

• Novelis Inc.

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Arconic Inc

Breakup by Type:

• Polyester Coil Coatings

• Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings

• Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings

• Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Plastisol Coil Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Aluminium

• Steel

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Building & Construction

• Appliances

• Automotive

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

