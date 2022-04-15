Vaccine Market 2022-2027 | Global Size, Share, Growth, Top Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecast Report

Vaccine Market Research Report

The global vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.33% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vaccine market size.

The global vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.33% during 2022-2027. A vaccine is a cost-effective way to provide immunity to a large group of people against one or several diseases. It consists of tiny fragments of the disease-causing organism and other ingredients to keep the vaccine effective and safe. It provides protection against various diseases, such as measles, polio, malaria, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, rotavirus, hepatitis, and others.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. In line with this, the governments of various countries are undertaking several initiatives to support vaccine development, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread focus on immunization is positively influencing the market across the globe. Besides this, various companies are investing in the development of affordable and low-cost vaccines, thereby catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impelled the demand for vaccines to provide protection against the virus. Other factors, including the growing public awareness about vaccination and increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies to improve vaccine logistics, are also providing an impetus to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Bharat Biotech International Limited

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• CSL Limited

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

• Novavax Inc.

• Panacea Biotec Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Technology:

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

• Paediatric

• Adult

Breakup by Indication:

• Bacterial Diseases

o Meningococcal Disease

o Pneumococcal Disease

o Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)

o Tuberculosis

o Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)

o Typhoid

o Others

• Viral Diseases

o Hepatitis

o Influenza

o Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

o Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

o Rotavirus

o Herpes Zoster

o Varicella

o Japanese Encephalitis

o Rubella

o Polio

o Rabies

o Dengue

o Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

• Oral Administration

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Multivalent Vaccine

• Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

• Preventive Vaccine

• Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Vaccination Centres

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Institutional Sales

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

