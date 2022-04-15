Cement Market 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis, Share, Global Size, Price, Outlook, Demand, Key Players and Forecast Report

Cement Market Report

The Cement Market report has been categorized based on type and end-use.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cement market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global cement market reached a value of US$ 344.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 488.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. A cement is a finely ground powder that is set to a hard mass when mixed with water. It is used for binding purposes across the construction industry, wherein it adheres to other materials as a result of hydration that yields sub-microscopic crystals or a gel-like material with a high surface area. When mixed with fine aggregate, it produces mortar for masonry, and with sand and gravel, it produces concrete. Cement can be broadly categorized into two types: non-hydraulic cement, which does not set in wet conditions, and hydraulic cement, which hardens and becomes adhesive due to hydration.

Global Cement Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the considerable growth in the construction industry. The augmenting need for residential spaces, public infrastructure, and non-residential buildings, including hospitals and healthcare centers, is increasing the demand for cement and cement by-products worldwide, thereby creating enormous opportunities for product consumption. Also, the rising adoption of green cement for constructing eco-friendly and sustainable buildings is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increasing investments in the real estate sector are contributing to the development of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top cement manufacturing companies being

• CNBM International Corporation

• Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

• Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

• LafargeHolcim Ltd

• HeidelbergCement AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Blended

• Portland

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

