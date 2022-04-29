Smoothies Market Forecast 2022-2027: Size, Share, Trends and Revenue Statistics

Smoothies Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smoothies market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global smoothies market reached a value of US$ 14.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2022-2027. Smoothies are thick shake beverages that include ingredients, such as yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and sherbet. They are healthier than fruit juices as they consist of dietary fibres and vitamins that help in boosting the immune system and improving the digestion. Nowadays, green smoothies made from healthy vegetables are gaining widespread prominence, especially amongst health-conscious individuals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Smoothies Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising health consciousness among consumers. In line with this, the increasing demand for healthy beverages is positively influencing the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, busy the hectic lifestyle patterns schedule and the changing food consumption patterns habits of the masses of the consumers are catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for organic smoothies and high-fibre healthy smoothies product variants with added health benefits is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the growing demand for non-carbonated soft drinks is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for the widespread preference for functional foods and beverages is stimulating market growth. Additionally, along with the rapid expansion of various e-distribution channels, are is providing a boost to the market growth worldwide product uptake.

Some of these key players include:

• Smoothie King

• Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

• Suja Juice

• Innocent Drinks

• Bolthouse Farms

• Jamba Juice Company

• Ella’s Kitchen Ltd.

• Barfresh Food Group, Inc

• Tropical Smoothie Café

Breakup by Product:

• Dairy-Based

• Fruit-Based

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

• Out of Home

• At Home

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Plastic

• Paper

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

