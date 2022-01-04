Global Digital Video Content Market 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies Analysis, and Forecast Report 2027

Digital Video Content Market

The global market reached a value of US$ 151.4 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 391.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Digital Video Content Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global digital video content market size reached a value of US$ 151.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 391.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.38% during 2022-2027. Digital video content refers to the numerous videos, movies, TV shows and advertisements that can be streamed via the internet on multiple digital platforms. It provides on-demand services to customers in an extremely convenient manner. It is widely accessible through smart devices, including smartphones, television (TV) sets, laptops and tablets. With the increasing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for digital video content across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Video Content Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of high-speed internet connection across the globe. This is supported by the escalating sales of smartphones and laptops due to the lowered costs of digital devices, which, in turn has contributed to the rising demand for digital video content, especially among the younger population. This has also impelled numerous key players to launch new content on their digital platforms, thus catering to the demand of their expanding consumer-base. The market is also driven by the shifting preference of the masses from cable TV services toward digital content, facilitated by the shifting lifestyle preferences, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the rising demand for high-quality content. Moreover, a significant increase in the number of social media users across the globe has enabled companies to use social media platforms as the preferred mode of advertising. This enables them to reach their targeted customer base in a cost-efficient manner effectively. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the expansion of the 5G infrastructure and the aggressive promotional activities by players.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Google LLC

• Facebook, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Netflix, Inc.

• Snap Inc.

• Twitter, Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Hulu LLC

• Youku Tudou, Inc.

Breakup by Business Model:

• Subscription

• Advertising

• Download-to-Own (DTO)

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Laptop

• Personal Computers (PC)

• Mobile

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Video-on-Demand (VOD)

• Online Video

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

