Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,214 in the last 365 days.

Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach a Value of US$ 81.4 Billion by 2026

Adhesive Tapes Market

Adhesive Tapes Market

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive tapes market report based on region, material, resin, technology, and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adhesive Tapes Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global adhesive tapes market reached a value of US$ 59 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adhesive tapes market to reach a value of US$ 81.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2026. Adhesive tape refers to a strip used for assembling and combining materials and components using a sticky chemical bond. It consists of a backing material commonly manufactured using paper, plastic film, cloth, foam and foil. It is widely used for mounting, bonding, surface protection, filling gaps, insulating and sound and electrical damping. It provides enhanced structural strength that aid in replacing rivets, bolts, welds and other mechanical fasteners. Adhesive tapes also eliminate the need for surface refinishing and act as moisture and environmental barriers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, construction, food and beverage, paper and printing.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market/requestsample

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:

The global adhesive tapes market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the automotive industry. Adhesive tapes are widely being used to improve safety, reduce vehicular weight and improve the production line processes. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of water-based adhesive tapes, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These tapes are compatible with water and are used for sealing corrugated cartons and boxes. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the packaging industry, along with extensive product utilization in the healthcare industry for fastening surgical containers and monitoring electrodes, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
• 3M Company
• Nitto Denko Corporation
• Tesa SE
• Lintec Corporation
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
• Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
• Scapa Group PLC
• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
• Nichiban Co. Ltd.
• Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Breakup by Material:
• Polypropylene
• Paper
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Others

Breakup by Resin:
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Silicone
• Others

Breakup by Technology:
• Water-Based
• Solvent-Based
• Hot-Melt-Based

Breakup by Application:
• Packaging Tapes
• Masking Tapes
• Specialized Tapes
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• East Africa Wall Putty Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/east-africa-wall-putty-market
• India Vinyl Flooring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-vinyl-flooring-market
• Middle East And Africa Ceiling Tiles Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-africa-ceiling-tiles-market
• Asia Pacific Automotive Lead-acid Battery Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-automotive-lead-acid-battery-market
• China Aquafeed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-aquafeed-market
• United States Shrimp Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-shrimp-market
• Japan Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-cross-laminated-timber-market
• United States Stylus Pen Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-stylus-pen-market
• Europe Stylus Pen Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-stylus-pen-market
• Asia Pacific Stylus Pen Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-stylus-pen-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach a Value of US$ 81.4 Billion by 2026

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.