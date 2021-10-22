Adhesive Tapes Market to Reach a Value of US$ 81.4 Billion by 2026
Adhesive Tapes Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive tapes market report based on region, material, resin, technology, and application.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adhesive Tapes Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global adhesive tapes market reached a value of US$ 59 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adhesive tapes market to reach a value of US$ 81.40 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2026. Adhesive tape refers to a strip used for assembling and combining materials and components using a sticky chemical bond. It consists of a backing material commonly manufactured using paper, plastic film, cloth, foam and foil. It is widely used for mounting, bonding, surface protection, filling gaps, insulating and sound and electrical damping. It provides enhanced structural strength that aid in replacing rivets, bolts, welds and other mechanical fasteners. Adhesive tapes also eliminate the need for surface refinishing and act as moisture and environmental barriers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, construction, food and beverage, paper and printing.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Adhesive Tapes Market Trends:
The global adhesive tapes market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the automotive industry. Adhesive tapes are widely being used to improve safety, reduce vehicular weight and improve the production line processes. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of water-based adhesive tapes, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These tapes are compatible with water and are used for sealing corrugated cartons and boxes. Other factors, including the increasing product demand in the packaging industry, along with extensive product utilization in the healthcare industry for fastening surgical containers and monitoring electrodes, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• 3M Company
• Nitto Denko Corporation
• Tesa SE
• Lintec Corporation
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
• Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
• Scapa Group PLC
• Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
• Nichiban Co. Ltd.
• Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
Breakup by Material:
• Polypropylene
• Paper
• Polyvinyl Chloride
• Others
Breakup by Resin:
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Silicone
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• Water-Based
• Solvent-Based
• Hot-Melt-Based
Breakup by Application:
• Packaging Tapes
• Masking Tapes
• Specialized Tapes
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
