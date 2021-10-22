Pressure Sensor Market Grow at CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026
Pressure Sensor Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global pressure sensor market report based on region, product, type, technology, and application.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pressure sensor market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure sensor market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A pressure sensor is an instrument used to sense the pressure applied on gases or liquids and convert it into a small electrical output signal. The sensor relies on different technologies to provide accurate results, including integrated strain gauges to detect strain, pressure-sensitive elements, cavities, and diaphragms for producing a variable capacitor. It finds extensive applications in steam systems, utilized as a level sensor in several industrial processes and can be integrated with consumer electronics like alarms, water level appliances, coffee machines, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The increasing cases of coronavirus-affected patients globally are currently bolstering the need for pressure sensors in medical breathing apparatus to examine oxygen levels. Besides this, the emerging trend of automation in various manufacturing processes is accelerating the adoption of pressure sensors in robotics and industrial hydraulics. Moreover, the escalating demand for household electronics and home automation, which employ these sensors, is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of these sensors in electric vehicles (EVs) to monitor the pressure of gearboxes and oils is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the development of next-generation products is expected to expand the usage of pressure sensors for off-road construction, the Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and agricultural applications in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• ABB Ltd
• All Sensors Corporation (Amphenol)
• Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Kistler Group
• NXP Semiconductors N.V
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• Sensata Technologies Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
Breakup by Product:
• Absolute Pressure Sensors
• Differential Pressure Sensors
• Gauge Pressure Sensors
Breakup by Type:
• Wired
• Wireless
Breakup by Technology:
• Piezoresistive
• Electromagnetic
• Capacitive
• Resonant Solid-State
• Optical
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Automotive
• Oil and Gas
• Electronics
• Medical
• Industrial
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
