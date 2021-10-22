Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,223 in the last 365 days.

Pressure Sensor Market Grow at CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026

Pressure Sensor Market

Pressure Sensor Market

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global pressure sensor market report based on region, product, type, technology, and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pressure Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pressure sensor market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure sensor market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). A pressure sensor is an instrument used to sense the pressure applied on gases or liquids and convert it into a small electrical output signal. The sensor relies on different technologies to provide accurate results, including integrated strain gauges to detect strain, pressure-sensitive elements, cavities, and diaphragms for producing a variable capacitor. It finds extensive applications in steam systems, utilized as a level sensor in several industrial processes and can be integrated with consumer electronics like alarms, water level appliances, coffee machines, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pressure-sensor-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing cases of coronavirus-affected patients globally are currently bolstering the need for pressure sensors in medical breathing apparatus to examine oxygen levels. Besides this, the emerging trend of automation in various manufacturing processes is accelerating the adoption of pressure sensors in robotics and industrial hydraulics. Moreover, the escalating demand for household electronics and home automation, which employ these sensors, is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of these sensors in electric vehicles (EVs) to monitor the pressure of gearboxes and oils is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the development of next-generation products is expected to expand the usage of pressure sensors for off-road construction, the Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and agricultural applications in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pressure-sensor-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
• ABB Ltd
• All Sensors Corporation (Amphenol)
• Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
• Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Kistler Group
• NXP Semiconductors N.V
• Rockwell Automation Inc.
• Sensata Technologies Inc.
• Siemens AG
• Texas Instruments Incorporated

Breakup by Product:
• Absolute Pressure Sensors
• Differential Pressure Sensors
• Gauge Pressure Sensors

Breakup by Type:
• Wired
• Wireless

Breakup by Technology:
• Piezoresistive
• Electromagnetic
• Capacitive
• Resonant Solid-State
• Optical
• Others

Breakup by Application:
• Automotive
• Oil and Gas
• Electronics
• Medical
• Industrial
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Seaweed Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seaweed-market
• Data Center Rack Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-rack-market
• Smart Bathroom Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-bathroom-market
• Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-manufacturing-plant
• Adhesive Tapes Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesive-tapes-market
• Aerosol Cans Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market
• Aerosol Propellants Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-propellants-market
• Green Cement Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-cement-market
• Mobile Mapping Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-mapping-market
• Semiconductor Foundry Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/semiconductor-foundry-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Pressure Sensor Market Grow at CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.