Tissue Paper Market to Grow at CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026
Tissue Paper Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global tissue paper market report based on region, product, raw material, application and distribution channel.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tissue paper market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Tissue paper is a thin and soft paper product manufactured using a mash of hardwood and softwood trees, recycled paper, water, and synthetic compounds. The production process of tissue paper includes pulping, retting, adding color or components to strengthen, soften or enhance the water-holding capacity of the mash and further pressing the product into the required shape. Tissue paper is commonly used in the form of facial tissues, paper towels, wrapping tissues, toilet papers and paper napkins. It is convenient to use, disposable and aids in maintaining personal hygiene and a clean environment.
Global Tissue Paper Market Trends:
The global tissue paper market is primarily being driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding personal care and hygiene. Tissue papers are widely used in washrooms, cafes and commercial spaces to maintain adequate cleanliness and prevent illnesses. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of biodegradable and recyclable tissue paper products that aid in reducing environmental waste, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the production of aesthetically appealing printed and colored variants, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to improve public health, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Asia Pulp and Paper Group (APP)
• Georgia-Pacific LLC
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Procter & Gamble Company
• Hengan International Group Company Limited
• CMPC S.A.
• Cascades, Inc.
• Jukebox Print Inc.
• Paper Mart Inc.
• Svenska Cellulosa AB
• Unicharm Corporation
Breakup by Application:
• Household
• Commercial
Breakup by Product:
• Paper Napkin
• Paper Towel
• Facial Tissue
• Toilet Paper
• Wrapping Tissue
• Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
• Wood Free
• Wood Containing
• Recovered Fiber
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
