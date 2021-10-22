Retail Analytics Market Overview 2021, Growth Report, Share, Size, Leading Companies and Forecast By 2026
Retail Analytics Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail analytics market report based on region, function, component, deployment mode, and end user.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global retail analytics market size reached US$ 4.10 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.60% during 2021-2026. Retail analytics is a process assisting companies in identifying customer insights. It mainly provides analytical data on inventory levels, sales, consumer demand, and supply chain movement by combining data from different areas with scope and need for improvement. As it also enables a quick and effective decision-making process, the demand for retail analytics is escalating across the globe.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-analytics-market/requestsample
Global Retail Analytics Market Trends:
Presently, there is a rise in the need for evaluating consumer behavior, product demand, and the availability of logistics services on account of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of cloud-based analytical solutions to handle large volumes of data and deliver useful insights within a short time frame is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, a significant rise in online shopping on account of boosting sales of smartphones and the thriving e-commerce industry is positively influencing the market.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/retail-analytics-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• 1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)
• Adobe Inc.
• Altair Engineering Inc.
• Flir Systems Inc.
• Fujitsu Limited
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Information Builders Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Microstrategy Incorporated
• Oracle Corporation
• Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)
• SAP SE,
• SAS Institute Inc.
• Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)
• Tibco Software Inc.
Breakup by Function:
• Customer Management
• In-store Operation
• Strategy and Planning
• Supply Chain Management
• Marketing and Merchandizing
• Others
Breakup by Component:
• Software
• Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
• Vegan Cheese Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegan-cheese-market
• Pico Projectors Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pico-projectors-market
• Cell-based Assay Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-based-assays-market
• Lubricant Additives Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lubricant-additives-market
• Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market
• Connected Mining Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-mining-market
• Crane Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crane-market
• Cloud-Based VDI Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-based-vdi-market
• Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market
• Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/endovascular-aneurysm-repair-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here