Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Companies and Forecast
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global market report based on region, solution type, component type, and vehicle type.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global advanced driver assistance systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global advanced driver assistance systems market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is an intelligent electronic system integrated with sensors, cameras, radars, and related software. It assists in establishing effective communication between vehicles, vehicle infrastructure systems, and transportation management centers. It also aids in providing vital information about traffic, road closures, and blockages, and congestion levels to drivers. As they offer comfort, safety, and improved vision, their demand is escalating around the world.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Due to increasing traffic congestions and the growing instances of road accidents, there is a significant rise in the sales of vehicles with ADAS across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for vehicles with improved safety and security features. This, along with the thriving automotive sector worldwide, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, socioeconomic factors like the rising global population and inflating income levels are also bolstering the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape with key players:
• Autoliv Inc.
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation
• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (Hyundai Motor Group)
• Magna International Inc.
• Mobileye (Intel Corporation)
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Valeo
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Breakup by Solution Type:
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Detection System
• Park Assistance
• Lane Departure Warning System
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System
• Autonomous Emergency Braking
• Adaptive Front Lights
• Others
Breakup by Component Type:
• Processor
• Sensors
o Radar
o Ultrasonic
o LiDAR
o Others
• Software
• Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
