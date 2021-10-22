Fiber Optics Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026
Fiber Optics Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiber optics market report based on region, cable type, optical fiber type, and application.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Optics Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiber optics market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Fiber optics are thin strands generally manufactured from glass or plastics that are used to transmit data through fast-traveling pulses of light. They involve the use of light for connectivity instead of electrical signals; hence, they are not affected by power outrage or electromagnetic interferences. They offer high speed and bandwidth that helps the users download and upload data in a quick and efficient manner. Apart from this, they are robust in nature, making them resistant to weather changes and fire hazards.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiber-optics-market/requestsample
Global Fiber Optics Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for high-speed bandwidth connectivity. Along with this, the rising investments by public and private firms of numerous countries to upgrade the existing telecommunication infrastructure and broadband network architectures across the globe are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, continual technological innovations, such as the widespread adoption of the 4G network, fiber to the building (FTTB) and fiber to the home (FTTH) technologies, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid digitization and the expansion of smart cities across the globe, are contributing to the market growth further.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiber-optics-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Corning Inc.
• Prysmian Group
• Finisar
• AFL Global
• Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)
• Ls Cable & System
• Leoni AG
• Furukawa Electric
• General Cable Corporation
• Finolex
Breakup by Cable Type:
• Single Mode
• Multi-Mode
Breakup by Optical Fiber Type:
• Glass
• Plastics
Breakup by Application:
• Telecom
• Oil and Gas
• Military and Aerospace
• BFSI
• Medical
• Railway
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
• Asia Pacific Smart Windows Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-smart-windows-market
• Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/italy-hand-sanitizer-market
• North America Dog Food Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-dog-food-market
• US Pet Food Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-pet-food-market
• Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-electronic-toll-collection-market
• China Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-hand-sanitizer-market
• United States Electronic Toll Collection Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-electronic-toll-collection-market
• India Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market
• United States Set-top Box Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-set-top-box-market
• North America Hand Sanitizer Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here