Motion Sensor Market to Grow at CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026
Motion Sensor Market
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the motion sensor market report based on region, technology type, embedded sensor type, and end-use industry.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Motion Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global motion sensor market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. A motion sensor refers to an electronic device that is utilized to detect and measure movement within a specific range. Passive infrared, ultrasound wave, microwave and tomography are some of the commonly used motion-sensing technologies. Sensors equipped with these advanced technologies are widely used in smartphones, paper towel dispensers, lighting control systems, gaming consoles and virtual reality (VR) systems. Motion sensors are durable, easy to install, energy and time-saving and can also be used in security and surveillance systems for enhanced safety. They find extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, defense and consumer electronics.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Motion Sensor Market Trends:
The global motion sensor market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets among the masses. Motion sensors are widely used to monitor device movement, such as tilt, shake, rotation and swing. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) technology that aids in the miniaturization of sensors and provides quicker response to changes in the surrounding environment, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing concerns regarding safety and security, along with significant growth in the electronics industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• ST Microelectronics
• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• NXP Semiconductors N.V
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• Microchip Technology, Inc.
• Invensense, Inc.
• Bosch Sensortec GmbH
• Memsic Inc.
• Kionix Inc.
Breakup by Technology Type:
• Infrared
• Ultrasonic
• Microwave
• Dual Technology
• Tomographic
• Others
Breakup by Embedded Sensor Type:
• MEMS Accelerometer
• MEMS Gyroscope
• MEMS Magnetometer
• Sensor Combos
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Aerospace and Defense
• Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
