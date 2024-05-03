Kenya Mobile Money Market Size Worth US$ 641.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 18.5%: IMARC Group

Kenya Mobile Money Market Latest Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Kenya Mobile Money Market Report by Technology (USSD, Mobile Wallets, and Others), Business Model (Mobile Led Model, Bank Led Model), Transaction Type (Peer to Peer, Bill Payments, Airtime Top-ups, and Others) 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including Kenya mobile money market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Kenya Mobile Money Market?

The Kenya mobile money market size reached US$ 133.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 641.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during 2024-2032.

Kenya Mobile Money Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of smartphones as well as innovative financial solutions are the factors responsible for the growth of the Kenya mobile money market. Additionally, the demand for mobile money is escalating owing to key functionalities such as offering unbanked populations access to financial services and fostering financial inclusion, which is fueling the market. Besides this, the ease of sending and receiving money, paying bills, and conducting business transactions through mobile phones has deeply ingrained mobile money into the Kenyan economic fabric, further bolstering the market. Moreover, the expansion of the market is further supported by the increasing trust and dependence on mobile money services, which are perceived as a safer alternative to carrying cash, especially in remote and rural areas.

Emerging trends in the Kenya mobile money market include the integration of mobile money services with broader financial services, such as loans, savings accounts, and insurance products. This diversification allows users to transact and grow their financial portfolios directly from their phones. Additionally, technological advancements and collaborations between telecommunication companies and financial institutions are enhancing the functionality and reach of mobile money services, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, with the ongoing digital transformation, there is a notable shift towards using mobile money platforms as a primary tool for financial transactions, further driven by the support of governmental authorities through regulatory frameworks that promote digital financial services, which is anticipated to drive the Kenya mobile money market over the forecasted period.

Leading Companies Operating in the Kenya Mobile Money Industry:

M-Pesa (Vodafone Group)

Equitel Inc.

MobiKash Afrika Limited

Airtel Money



Key Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Technology:

USSD

Mobile Wallets

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Mobile Led Model

Bank Led Model

Breakup by Transaction Type:

Peer to Peer

Bill Payments

Airtime Top-ups

Others

