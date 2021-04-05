Biden's Efforts To Fix Child Education And Mental Health Will Require Full Attention On Children's Emotional Health

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

Biden's focus on child ed. & mental health is the perfect move, but unless there is full focus and funding on children's emotional health not much will change.

Biden must act on the fact that mental health and emotional health are two separate entities. Emotional health is the foundation of mental health and we need equal action on emotional health.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/01/health/mental-health-treatments.html Wow! What an incisive analysis of the mess that mental health research is in today. As Dr. Insel, the former director of Mental Health Institute says that all the stunning progress in the mental health field has not stopped mental illnesses from getting worse. All the focus, money, and efforts are being spent on studying the physical aspects of the brain and emotional aspects of the brain are ignored resulting in a massive emotionally challenged society.The brain and mind are couched in ignorance. The brain and mind are two distinct entities and yet are lumped together as just the mind. As a result, we have cutting-edge mind education, that develops professional expertise while brain education that develops emotional health is not only neglected, the brain is miseducated. As brain education is a mess our emotional health is a mess. In fact, emotional health is the foundation of mental health and even physical health, education, relationships, prosperity, happiness, sound sleep, etc., and yet there is no testing and no manual for emotional health.Mental health issues affect 10% of the population while emotional health is a mess from severe to mild for 80% of the population and the current treatment is trying to heal the mind when it is the brain that needs healing.The #1 crisis, the elephant in the room, the mother of our mental health crisis, is caused by ignorance regarding emotional health. Emotional health optimization is the mother of mental health solutions.Our scientists should ask the following questions. (I have figured out the answers).1) Why women live longer?2) Why do men commit the most crime?3) Why 50% of America struggles to make ends meet?4) Why are there four classes of people?5) Why the vast majority of police shootings are by men?6) Why Black daughters are thriving, and sons are messed up?7) Why only 20% of students graduate on time?8) Why are all countries spending insanely on defense as if war is around the corner?9) Why American social standards are #28 in the world and falling?10) Why is mental health a mess in spite of all the progress on mental health.I kept pushing Obama to research the emotional functioning of the brain, but he was too caught up in his own spin to pay attention to my pleas. He did announce 'The Brain Initiative' but with the focus on the physical functioning of the brain. Look at the dividends of making America and the world emotionally healthy.Here is my Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion-dollar applications. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a for the science community to use as their own.Consciousness is like a bicycle that has two wheels. A mind wheel that develops professional expertise and a brain wheel that develops emotional health. Our experts define consciousness as a single-wheel bicycle with only a mind wheel. As a result not only is the brain wheel neglected, the brain wheel is even miseducated and thus damaged. As the experts' focus is on just the mind wheel when the brain wheel is damaged and needs fixing the experts keep trying to fix the mind wheel. So the brain wheel remains defective and keeps human beings trapped in emotional/brain sickness.Emotional health is the foundation of mental health and as emotional health is a mess mental health is like a castle that is built on sand. No wonder society is emotionally challenged and efforts to improve mental health are a big mess as our experts try to fix mental health issues when it is emotional health issues that need fixing.Biden's focus on child education and mental health is a big step in the right direction but unless there is full focus and funding on children's emotional health not much will change.The emotionally healthy upbringing of our children and brain therapy of the old is the solution for the many ills of American society.The litmus test for wisdom/emotional health is how one answers the question, 'Who am I'? Am I the gangster (-2), the opportunist (-1), the egoist (+1), or the selfless (+2) individual? We need to create +2 individuals starting right from infanthood. It cannot be done through mind education alone it has to include brain education that generates emotional health.On a further note, the success of crypto-startups has shown that the crypto-world is real brimming with unlimited crypto-wealth that is just waiting to be mined.Crypto-reality is still being figured out. One aspect of it is obvious. Crypto-power is real and not only far more valuable than gold and gems, but it is also far more abundant, just waiting to be harnessed.The success of cryptocurrencies has proved that unlimited monetary power can be created out of thin air. There is a big lesson here for national currencies. The old rule is that the amount of currency printed has to be backed with goods and services. Cryptocurrencies have shown that creating cryptocurrencies provide the opportunity to create goods and services.The Biden government must replace the old currency rules with the new #cryptcurrencyrules. They must print the number of dollars needed to provide all the dollars required to generate the goods and services that America needs. Biden must make sure most of the benefits of printing the number of dollars needed must go directly to the people who need help.Biden needs to appoint a cryptoagency that must create cryptorules and cryptopolicies. Instead of the volume of dollars printed based on the value of existing wealth. Print dollars according to the number of dollars needed to create a thriving America.It must be kept in mind that having the financial resources is just the first step; optimizing emotional health is essential to deliver the success needed to optimize social standards.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.