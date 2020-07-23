Emotional Health Affects 80% of Humanity & is Confused as Mental Health that Affects 10%. Will Our Leaders Ever Wake up?

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. The brain is a vessel that stores good and bad. Stop letting your emotional baggage rule your life.

Thriving mind education keeps improving civilization. Brain ed. that projects emotional health is missing so emotional health is messed up, messing up society.

Since ever our emotional health has remained unhealthy. Will our experts ever define the mind & brain as two separate entities. So we can pay equal attention to brain health through emotional health.” — Sajid Khan

There is a huge problem with our understanding of traditional mental health. Please consider the following questions:Infrastructure, education, inventions, civilization is all improving so why are the social ills as bad as ever?There are 44.000 books on happiness and wisdom, then why are these still almost impossible to teach?Why do powerful leaders like Biden and Bloomberg cannot find even one expert who can help them overcome their sex addiction?Why do you think 50% of Americans have a hard time making ends meet?It is because our experts lump the brain and mind as the single entity of the mind when these are two separate entities. Thus all attention is focused on mind education while brain education is not only ignored the brain is miseducated. Cutting edge mind education generates improved infrastructure etc. while messed up brain education creates emotionally challenged brains.All these books do not teach us happiness because these books try to teach the mind happiness when it is the brain that needs healing. Same with sex healing. They try to persuade the mind to give up sex addiction when it is a brain addiction and it is the brain that has to be treated.As the brain and mind are listed as one so we have mind sickness and brain sickness listed as just mind sickness. So even when the brain is ill we try to heal the mind.Mental health is mind health where emotional health (EH) is brain health.As the brain is under the radar screen emotional health is under the radar screen. Mental health and emotional health are defined as mental health. Mental health is a physical brain sickness and it affects 10% of the people while emotional health affects 80% of the populations.We make good money with our cutting edge mind education but we spend it with our miseducated brains.Along with mind education we need brain education and every student must be taught how to save and invest money.Universities and hospitals have emotional intelligence departments when they should have emotional health departments.Emotional health is the foundation of health, education, society, relationships,, happiness, peace etc. and yet we do not have testing or manual for emotional health. Any wonder America and the world is emotionally challenged by far.Our experts first took up wisdom when they could not figure it out they jumped on to emotional intelligence. These two are the same entity.Wisdom above all is pure love and just as love is an emotion so is wisdom. Wisdom is an emotion that springs from a healthy brain. Thus wisdom/EI is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. Our experts try to create smoke instead of lighting the fire.I have challenged Oprah and the experts that they are promoting half-baked knowledge but do you think they will ever admit that they are wrong as they have written tens of thousands of books and millions of papers promoting emotional intelligence instead of promoting emotional health/wisdom.I have a clear plan to make the world wise but who will join me?There are tens of thousands of books on the big unanswered questions of philosophy. However we are no more closer to solving the quest for wisdom and its related topics. Given the fact that our attention span is now very short I have tried to answer these questions in about three minute songs. Please review these songs and get in touch with me if you agree with my answers and want to see the current world mess resolved and the world transformed into a thriving society.WisdomWisdom above all is pure love and just as love is an emotion so is wisdom. Wisdom like love springs from an emotionally healthy brain. Wisdom is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. Our experts struggle to create wisdom as it is like trying to create smoke instead of lighting the fire.UpbringWisdom education is upbringing education. Instead of creating pure selfless selves we create trophy self-images. The story of Adam and Eve is clearly showing us how we create ignorance instead of wisdom. Adam and Eve are living in the now with no attention on themselves. Enters Satan and shifts their focus on their own self-importance. From selfless they become selfish. Their world changes from heaven to hell.We do the same with our children what Satan did to Adam and Eve. Our children are living in the now and we tell them they are the best. We turn them into trophy self-images. The perfect upbringing will be to create. 'I am who I am' self-image.Shy PowerShy people do not know that shyness is the health club of the mind/brain. Shy people's physical brain works on several topics at the same time making the brain exercise much more, creating a much more powerful brain. Shyness generates greatness. No wonder Gandhi, Einstein, Lincoln, FDR etc. were all shy. Also shyness is a habit that can be overcome.Black PowerBlack leaders are focused on getting equal handouts. Even if they fully succeed no government is going to give them much more than the bare minimum. Real dignity, power, justice, equality, respect comes from whole groups becoming filthy rich. Just imagine if Jews were focused on and only fought for handouts where they would be today? Black Leaders must focus on getting independently wealthy themselves with their own efforts.Love PureLove is a 'game of life' changerArt of LivingJust as pure love cannot be explained in words life has to be lived in pure emotions. This song explains the art of livingMeToo Powered Girl - 1Sex addiction is a very serious problem. 12% are addicted and once one is trapped in it it is almost impossible to get free of it. Just take a good look at the faces of Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden. All their wealth and power cannot help them heal their sex addiction. I wrote two songs as odes to the bawdy leaders of the world. One for Trump and the other for Biden. If they play these songs at their rallies I will help them get rid of their addictions.MeToo Powered Girl - 2 So we can pay equal attention to brain health and invest in emotional-health/brain/upbringing education.

My basic hypothesis that has applications in ed., health, society, relationships, happiness, peace, deep brain relaxation, upbringing, wisdom, focus etc