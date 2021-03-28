"I got elected to solve problems & I will handle two problems at a time,”- President Biden. All problems need attention.

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain.

America cannot afford to put aside even a single problem to be solved later. America is well equipped and must handle all the problems simultaneously.

Consider problems as fires. Does it make any sense if just two fires are tackled at a time and all others are left to burn in the meantime? America has the means to address all problems simultaneously” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consider every problem as a fire. Several fires are burning simultaneously, but Biden says he will tackle just a couple of fires at a time. Every fire is causing its own destruction where it is hurting a different group of people. Every single group needs to be protected. America cannot afford to ignore any one of the fires. Action must be taken on every single fire.Two steps need to be taken to tackle all the fires simultaneously.1) Just as Biden is handling the COVID19 crisis by giving full power to Dr. Fauci to lead the response without any technical interference of his own, Biden must make each cabinet secretary fully in charge of handling the fire in their area of expertise. Make every cabinet secretary the president of their respective department! It is vital to let the top expert team tackle each fire than to let even one fire go unaddressed. Biden does not need to focus on solving all the problems. Let each department handle its own responsibilities. Biden needs to provide the vision, the goalposts, and the support.2) The #1 crisis, the elephant in the room, the mother of all fires, is caused by ignorance regarding emotional health . Biden must provide an unprecedented solution to the mother of all problems. Emotional health optimization is the mother of all solutions.The biggest fire of them that destroys emotional health is the fire we start in early childhood, which creates emotionally challenged trophy self and group images. We are brought up believing each one of us is the best. Our group, creed, color, gender, class, etc., is the best. Not only is each person a tribe on its own, but we also create tribes divided by all of the above factors. It results in messing up relationships, happiness, health, education, prosperity, leading to depression, drug addictions, bankruptcies, declining social standards, crime, abuse, class divides, inequity, discrimination, etc. Just a simple change in upbringing will take care of all these fires. Instead of creating trophy self-images, we need to create selfless self and group self-images by nurturing and cultivating humility.The health of health, education, society, prosperity, social standards. etc., springs from a solid foundation of emotional health. Thus, America needs to create a fully staffed Department of Emotional Health headed by a powerful cabinet secretary with independent charge. Every single cabinet must have its own emotional health department.We need emotional health hospitals and university departments. We need emotional health therapy. We need new professions of emotional health coaches, teachers, inspectors, and therapists. We need a new subject of brain education. We need testing and a manual for emotional health and wise parenting. Also, there is a need to create emotional health apps. We need to create crypto-solutions.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.