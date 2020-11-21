For the First Time in History, Biden-Harris Have an Opportunity to Transform America Into an Emotional Health Superpower

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain.

Emotional health is the foundation of health, society, prosperity, education, happiness, relationships, peace, etc. Yet there is no testing or manual for it.

The Biden-Harris team has the opportunity to make America greater than ever before. Since the dawn of history, the world has remained emotionally challenged. They can make America thrive.” — Sajid Khan

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, November 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biden-Harris team has a chance to tackle the #1 problem of America being an emotionally challenged country. Throughout history, the emotional health crisis has remained undiscovered & unsolved.I am an activist for emotional health, and I want to see America transformed from the current emotionally challenged country into an emotional health superpower. We must define & act on the main problem; we talk of health and ignore emotional health, the very foundation of health, happiness, education, society, and prosperity.Amazingly, our finest of the finest leaders keep emphasizing the importance of improving one’s knowledge base by reading and learning every day! Their advice is very effective for improving mind education that upgrades professional skills. But when it comes to BRAIN EDUCATION, the available knowledge one learns is simply fuzzy, half-baked, and even false! Those who keep learning the knowledge related to brain education keep learning half-baked and ineffective skills. The domain of the mind is science, math, and every other professional skill. The brain's domain is wisdom , which is emotional intelligence generated by an emotionally healthy brain.Firstly the definition of the mind itself is still fuzzy. Can you believe there is no topic mind in High School psychology textbooks? The self-image is the face of the mind. To define, know, and understand the mind, define, know, and understand the mind as the self-image. So our leaders must advise the masses to heal their self-image. Secondly, after all these thousands of years of researching wisdom, all that our experts keep doing is keep defining wisdom by its attributes. It is like they keep defining the tree by its fruit! Imagine if you have not seen a tree and you are told that the tree produces this fruit. How can one grasp the knowledge of the tree by knowing it's the fruit? No wonder wisdom is as fuzzy as ever, and to this day, wisdom remains a philosophy!There is a straightforward trick that changes wisdom from being a philosophy to wisdom becoming a science. Wisdom and emotional intelligence are the same, and an emotionally healthy brain generates them. So define wisdom as EMOTIONAL HEALTH. Focus on emotional health and wisdom will emerge effortlessly.Our experts keep trying to change and improve peoples’ minds. The mind itself is the brain's fragrance, and you cannot improve a fragrance on its own. The source of the fragrance, the brain, has to be healed. The biggest flaw in our education system is creating a phony overconfident trophy, 'I am the best' self-image; instead, we need to create selfless, pure selves. We need to create upbringing guidelines for the young and brain therapy guidelines for the rest.Our society is a mess because our emotional health is a mess as there is no focus on emotional health. Emotional health is misdefined as mental health, even when these are separate entities.When civilization is improving, our social standards are declining, as we ignore and neglect emotional health. Even the Social Progress Institute, with several Nobel Prize winners, is now asking for a wake-up call on the declining social standards.Emotional health being messed up means health, education, society are all messed up. Drug addiction, divorce, tense relationships, unhappiness, crime and corruption, sleeplessness, inflated defense budgets, suicide, and finances are all messes. Crime alone costs a trillion dollars. All because we neglect emotional health by miseducating the brain.I want to hand over my emotional health plan to the Biden-Harris team to use as their own. I have already done the hard work, and they can make it the center stage where action can be taken. My wisdom formula has trillion-dollar applications, and the peace, prosperity, emotional health, wisdom, highest social standards, happiness, etc., it will bring is priceless.Here are some of the press releases I published to drive out insanity from the White House and draw the focus of our Biden-Harris team to take up Emotional Health as their #1 priority.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS.