Given Biden's Openness To Innovation America Has A Good Chance To Finally Become An Emotional Health Super Power

Use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Why wait for old age to taste pure life when you can do it now.

Biden & Harris can accomplish what no president has done ever, solve once & for all America's #1 problem of America being an emotionally challenged country.

Biden and Harris must focus on emotional health (EH) America's #1 problem. EH is the panacea for all the social ills of society and yet there is no testing or manual for EH. No wonder US is messed up.” — Sajid Khan - Emotional Health Activist.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The doors of the White House are supposed to be open for all innovative ideas. Yet presidents have come in with their own fixed ideology and mostly perused their own agenda. I think Biden's greatest asset in these crazy times is his ability of embracing very quickly any and every promising idea as his own. Look even in the last debate against Bernie no matter what policy Bernie proposed, Biden turned it around as his own plan. It demonstrates Biden's timely and much needed quality that will have a positive affect on all sectors of America.I am trying to push my Wisdom 3.0 plan into the White House agenda and given Biden's great quality for always looking to improve his plans and his readiness to give up his long held agenda if one better turns up; it is my expectation that America's biggest problem will finally be history as Biden will embrace my Wisdom 3.0 plan to turn America into an emotional health super power.Both Biden and Harris have extraordinary grit and pooled together their grit is squared. It took Obama's grit to do what no president could accomplish: healthcare reform. Still the healthcare problem was well known. Biden-Harris have a chance to tackle the #1 problem of America being an emotionally challenged country. Throughout history the emotional health crisis has remained undiscovered and unsolved.Emotional Health (EH) is the foundation of health, education, society, relationships, happiness, war and peace etc. In fact EH is the panacea for the ills of society and yet there is no testing or manual for EH.Please consider the following questions:1) Infrastructure, education, inventions, civilization are all improving so why are the social ills as bad as ever?2) There are 44.000 books on happiness then why is happiness almost impossible to teach?3) Why do powerful leaders like Biden and Bloomberg cannot find even one expert who can help them overcome their tense brain tiredness?4) Why do almost 50% of Americans have a hard time making ends meet?All these problems arise because we lump the brain and mind as the single entity of the mind when these are two separate entities. Thus all attention is focused on mind education while brain education is not only ignored the brain is miseducated and as a result about 80% of the population develops emotionally challenged brains from mild to severe. Cutting edge mind education generates improved infrastructure etc. while messed up brain education results in messed up emotionally challenged brains that generate all these ills of society.All these books do not teach us happiness because these books try to teach the mind happiness when it is the brain that needs healing. Same with tense brain tiredness. The experts try to persuade the mind to give up whatever mind addiction when it is a brain addiction and it is the brain that has to be healed. All these Americans who struggle to make ends meet make good money with their well educated minds but they spend it with their miseducated brains.As the brain and mind are listed as one, we have mind sickness and brain sickness defined as just mind sickness. So even when the brain is ill we try to heal the mind. Mental health is mind health where emotional health is brain health. As the brain is under the radar screen brain education and as a result emotional health is under the radar screen.Emotional health being messed up means health, education, society are all messed up. Drug addiction, divorce, tense relationships, unhappiness. crime and corruption, sleeplessness. inflated defense budgets, suicide, finances are all a mess. Crime alone costs a trillion dollars. All because we miseducate the brain.blob: https://www.facebook.com/801e604d-69a7-4e99-b7c8-0493518ac50c I have a step by step plan to create an emotionally healthy America that needs to be reviewed and considered by the Biden-Harris Team.

My basic hypothesis that has applications in ed., health, society, relationships, happiness, peace, deep brain relaxation, upbringing, wisdom, focus etc