VOTE BLUE: MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN. THE CHOICE IS CLEAR: SCIENCE VERSUS INSANITY. EXPERTS VERSUS LAPDOGS.
Wisdom/EH (emotional health) is the foundation of all great leaders and President Trump is emotionally challenged. He is emotionally unfit to be the president.
I would like to ask Trump's supporters that when Trump cannot even fix his own emotional health, how is he going to provide emotionally healthy leadership? How can they ignore Trump's insanity?”RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have a clear choice for president.
— Sajid Khan
Biden, not only listens to science, he changes his own plans if a better innovation comes up. He is never the biggest and only expert in the room. His decision making follows the best experts every time.
Trump's team of experts consists of himself and his insane gut and a bunch of lapdogs, who if they differ even slightly are thrown out. Trump does not hire the best experts only those who agree and support his insanity. His insane gut believes that on account of being the commander in chief means he is also the expert in chief on all issues.
Trump has demonstrated that his next term team will remain the same, himself and his adviser in chief, his insane gut. So his leadership will remain emotionally challenged. He will continue to abuse his office, pushing his ignorance against science. He will continue to bungle the virus, climate change, foreign relationships, domestic peace, immigration, etc. response. Trump has no plan and he will continue to make world-impacting decisions with his insane gut. All the tall promises he is making must ring hollow in the light of the mess he has made on most fronts.
Even the Social Progress Institute that consists of several Nobel Prize winners has said that our social standards are falling and failing where Trump's incompetence is hastening the pace.
The choice is clear: science versus insanity. Experts versus lapdogs.
Not only does America need a Biden-Harris victory we need to give them a Democratic majority in the Senate and a larger majority in the house so once more America can march towards its full thriving potential.
As soon as Trump declared his run I did a presidency test of his qualifications. Trump failed the test. Trump is not a criminal, he is doing the best given his insanity. It is the likes of Mitch McConnel and Lindsey Graham who are the real criminals, worse than insane. They are knowingly lying to cover up Trump's insanity. They all need to be punished at the polls.
Voting for Biden is voting for a Biden-Harris team of top experts. Voting for Trump is voting for Trump and his insane gut along with a bunch of lapdogs.
WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS DOES MR. TRUMP HAVE? SEXUAL IMMORALITY, IMPURITY, HATRED, DISCORD, JEALOUSY, FITS OF RAGE, SELFISH AMBITION, AND THE LIKE... - GALATIANS 5:20 OR FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT IS LOVE, PEACE, FORBEARANCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS... - GALATIANS 5:22. HOW CAN A CHRISTIAN AND ANY OTHER PERSON OF GOD VOTE FOR MR.TRUMP?
Sajid Khan, President
4th R Foundation
+1 201-450-8098
sajidalikhan2@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn