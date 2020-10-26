VOTE BLUE: MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN. THE CHOICE IS CLEAR: SCIENCE VERSUS INSANITY. EXPERTS VERSUS LAPDOGS.

My banner challenging Trump supporters to prove me wrong at the Cleavland convention. My banner I displayed all over. The quality of the self-image of the leader determines the quality of leadership.

Wisdom/EH (emotional health) is the foundation of all great leaders and President Trump is emotionally challenged. He is emotionally unfit to be the president.

I would like to ask Trump's supporters that when Trump cannot even fix his own emotional health, how is he going to provide emotionally healthy leadership? How can they ignore Trump's insanity?” — Sajid Khan