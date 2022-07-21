Hemophilia Market to Reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.5% During 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global hemophilia market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Hemophilia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global hemophilia market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2027.

Hemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder that hampers the blood clotting ability of the body due to the lack of factor VIII, the blood-clotting protein. It can lead to serious health ailments, such as headaches, anemia, conjunctivitis, stomach aches, and mononucleosis. Hemophilia can be treated through clot-preserving medications, fibrin sealants, desmopressin, and vaccination. There are different lifestyle modifications that can also help in treating hemophilia, such as regular exercise and usage of protective gear to prevent injuries.

Market Trends:

Numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of different nations for funding the research and development (R&D) of newer treatment methods are primarily driving the global hemophilia market. The escalating prevalence of hemophilia, rising diagnosis rate and the widespread adoption of prophylactic treatment for hemophilia are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid establishment welfare organizations, such as the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) of the United States (US), and World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), are creating a positive outlook in the market across the globe.

Breakup by Type:

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

Others

Breakup by Treatment:

On-Demand

Prophylaxis

Breakup by Therapy:

Replacement Therapy

ITI Therapy

Gene Therapy

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

CSL Behring (CSL Limited)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

