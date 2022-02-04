Human Insulin Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Scope, Growth, Opportunity

IMARC Group expects the global human insulin market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global human insulin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Human insulin (HI) is a short-acting insulin that is synthesized in laboratories. Commonly utilized to mimic the function of natural insulin present in humans, it is bio-engineered by growing insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli). It is available as a solution and suspension and is required to be injected subcutaneously. It is widely employed for controlling the blood sugar levels of patients with type I and II diabetes.

HI functions by aiding the sugar produced by the human body to move from the blood to other body tissues where it is used for energy. It can additionally stop the liver from producing more sugar. Apart from this, HI also assists in inhibiting hepatic glucose production and improving the protein synthesis of the body.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among individuals due to sedentary lifestyles represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the demand for biosimilar drugs on account of their cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency, which, in turn, is also supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the key players are introducing pen devices and safety pen needles for improved delivery of insulin to the body. This, in confluence with the increasing research and development (R&D) activities, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-insulin-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biocon

Eli Lilly and Company

Julphar

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

Sedico

Wockhardt

Ypsomed Holding, etc.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3xiddb4

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Drugs

Human Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

Rapid Acting

Long Acting

Premixed

Human Insulin Biologics

Short Acting

Intermediate Acting

Premixed

Delivery Devices

Pens

Reusable Pens

Disposable Pens

Pen Needles

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Syringes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Disease Type:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553627053/home-bedding-market-report-2021-26-size-share-growth-outlook-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553627512/food-preservatives-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553628022/virtual-data-room-market-report-2021-26-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553628999/inhalation-anesthesia-market-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553629476/medical-device-cleaning-market-2021-26-size-share-growth-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553629885/business-process-management-market-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-demand

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553630170/organ-preservation-market-report-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-demand

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553630452/offshore-mooring-systems-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630655/healthcare-crm-market-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800