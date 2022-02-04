Human Insulin Market 2021-26: Trends, Share, Scope, Growth, Opportunity
IMARC Group expects the global human insulin market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global human insulin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Human insulin (HI) is a short-acting insulin that is synthesized in laboratories. Commonly utilized to mimic the function of natural insulin present in humans, it is bio-engineered by growing insulin proteins within E-coli bacteria (Escherichia coli). It is available as a solution and suspension and is required to be injected subcutaneously. It is widely employed for controlling the blood sugar levels of patients with type I and II diabetes.
HI functions by aiding the sugar produced by the human body to move from the blood to other body tissues where it is used for energy. It can additionally stop the liver from producing more sugar. Apart from this, HI also assists in inhibiting hepatic glucose production and improving the protein synthesis of the body.
Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among individuals due to sedentary lifestyles represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the demand for biosimilar drugs on account of their cost-effectiveness and higher efficiency, which, in turn, is also supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the key players are introducing pen devices and safety pen needles for improved delivery of insulin to the body. This, in confluence with the increasing research and development (R&D) activities, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-insulin-market/requestsample
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson & Company
Biocon
Eli Lilly and Company
Julphar
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer
Sanofi
Sedico
Wockhardt
Ypsomed Holding, etc.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3xiddb4
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Drugs
Human Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars
Rapid Acting
Long Acting
Premixed
Human Insulin Biologics
Short Acting
Intermediate Acting
Premixed
Delivery Devices
Pens
Reusable Pens
Disposable Pens
Pen Needles
Standard Pen Needles
Safety Pen Needles
Syringes
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Retail Stores
Others
Breakup by Disease Type:
Type I Diabetes
Type II Diabetes
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553627053/home-bedding-market-report-2021-26-size-share-growth-outlook-demand-and-future-scope
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553627512/food-preservatives-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553628022/virtual-data-room-market-report-2021-26-share-outlook-future-growth-and-opportunities
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553628999/inhalation-anesthesia-market-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-size-demand
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553629476/medical-device-cleaning-market-2021-26-size-share-growth-demand-and-future-scope
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553629885/business-process-management-market-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-demand
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553630170/organ-preservation-market-report-2021-26-global-size-share-trends-demand
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/553630452/offshore-mooring-systems-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-demand-and-future-scope
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630655/healthcare-crm-market-2021-26-industry-trends-market-share-demand-and-future-scope
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553630965/robotic-process-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-business-opportunities
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here