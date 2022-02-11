Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Outlook and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global urinary incontinence devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Urinary Incontinence Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global urinary incontinence devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Urinary incontinence is a medical condition that leads to the involuntary leakage of urine from the bladder. It can be treated using various devices that help strengthen and build pelvic floor muscles. These devices include vaginal slings, urinary catheters, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters that assist in the effective, safe, and non-invasive treatment of stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence. Presently, several manufacturers are introducing small, tampon-like disposable devices to prevent urine leakage and support the urethra in women with vaginal prolapse.

Market Trends:

Aged women are more likely to get affected with urinary incontinence due to menopause, pregnancy, and childbirth. Thus, a significant rise in the geriatric population represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, neurological diseases, obesity, and diabetes, along with the consumption of foods like carbonated drinks, caffeine, chocolates, sweeteners, artificial chili peppers, and muscle relaxants, can increase the risk of developing urinary incontinence, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, key manufacturers are offering innovative products to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge, which is anticipated to drive the market.

Breakup by Product:

Urinary Catheters

Vaginal Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Others

Breakup by Category:

External Urinary Incontinence Devices

Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

Breakup by Incontinence Type:

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Overflow Urinary Incontinence

Mixed Incontinence

Breakup by Patient:

Female

Male

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Caldera Medical Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Cook Group Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.

Medtronic plc

Teleflex Incorporated.

