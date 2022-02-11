Urinary Incontinence Devices Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Outlook and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the global urinary incontinence devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Urinary Incontinence Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global urinary incontinence devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Urinary incontinence is a medical condition that leads to the involuntary leakage of urine from the bladder. It can be treated using various devices that help strengthen and build pelvic floor muscles. These devices include vaginal slings, urinary catheters, electrical stimulation devices, and artificial urinary sphincters that assist in the effective, safe, and non-invasive treatment of stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence. Presently, several manufacturers are introducing small, tampon-like disposable devices to prevent urine leakage and support the urethra in women with vaginal prolapse.
Market Trends:
Aged women are more likely to get affected with urinary incontinence due to menopause, pregnancy, and childbirth. Thus, a significant rise in the geriatric population represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, neurological diseases, obesity, and diabetes, along with the consumption of foods like carbonated drinks, caffeine, chocolates, sweeteners, artificial chili peppers, and muscle relaxants, can increase the risk of developing urinary incontinence, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, key manufacturers are offering innovative products to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge, which is anticipated to drive the market.
Breakup by Product:
Urinary Catheters
Vaginal Slings
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Artificial Urinary Sphincters
Others
Breakup by Category:
External Urinary Incontinence Devices
Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices
Breakup by Incontinence Type:
Stress Urinary Incontinence
Urge Urinary Incontinence
Overflow Urinary Incontinence
Mixed Incontinence
Breakup by Patient:
Female
Male
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc
Becton Dickinson and Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
Caldera Medical Inc.
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec Group plc
Cook Group Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.
Medtronic plc
Teleflex Incorporated.
