Swimming Pool Construction Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Swimming Pool Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global swimming pool construction market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Swimming pool construction refers to the procedure of building a water-retaining basin for recreational or leisure activities. These structures can be sunk into the ground or constructed above it. Swimming pools involve plumbing and filtration systems, along with a gas heater, lighting system, water purification devices, skimmers, and motors.

Market Trends:

A significant expansion in the travel and tourism sector represents the key factor driving the global market growth. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to improve their standard of living. Attributing to this, there has been an increase in the demand for attractive amenities in residential areas, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of swimming has led to a rise in the installation of swimming pools in fitness centers, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Material:

Concrete

Fiberglass

Vinyl Liner

Steel Frame

Breakup by Construction Type:

Above-ground

In-ground

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Non-Residential

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aloha Pools Pty Ltd

Aquamarine Pools

Blue Haven Pools

Cody Pools Inc.

Concord Pools and Spas

Leisure Pools

Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.

Myrtha Pools

Natare Corporation

Platinum Pools

Presidential Pools

Spas & Patio

Southern Poolscapes.

