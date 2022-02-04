Swimming Pool Construction Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the global swimming pool construction market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Swimming Pool Construction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global swimming pool construction market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
Swimming pool construction refers to the procedure of building a water-retaining basin for recreational or leisure activities. These structures can be sunk into the ground or constructed above it. Swimming pools involve plumbing and filtration systems, along with a gas heater, lighting system, water purification devices, skimmers, and motors.
Market Trends:
A significant expansion in the travel and tourism sector represents the key factor driving the global market growth. Additionally, the rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to improve their standard of living. Attributing to this, there has been an increase in the demand for attractive amenities in residential areas, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of swimming has led to a rise in the installation of swimming pools in fitness centers, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Breakup by Material:
Concrete
Fiberglass
Vinyl Liner
Steel Frame
Breakup by Construction Type:
Above-ground
In-ground
Breakup by End User:
Residential
Non-Residential
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Aloha Pools Pty Ltd
Aquamarine Pools
Blue Haven Pools
Cody Pools Inc.
Concord Pools and Spas
Leisure Pools
Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd.
Myrtha Pools
Natare Corporation
Platinum Pools
Presidential Pools
Spas & Patio
Southern Poolscapes.
