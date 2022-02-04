Silicone Coating Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Analysis
IMARC Group expects the global silicone coating market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Silicone Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global silicone coating market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Silicone coatings act as insulating barriers between adjacent surfaces of contacting materials. They are widely used in different areas of industrial processing. For instance, tire manufacturers utilize silicone-based coatings to assure quality through reliable release performance in the molding process. Moreover, as paints with silicone additives enhance the efficiency of vessels, waterproofing, and resistance to extreme conditions, they are gaining traction worldwide over antifouling paints in the shipping sector.
Market Trends:
Revival of the construction industry represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for silicone coatings for extending life and enhancing the performance of buildings. Apart from this, silicone-based coatings are applied on car interiors and door panels to provide durability and resistance against aging, temperature variations, and ultraviolet (UV) exposure. In confluence with this, boosting sales of automobiles on account of rapid urbanization and increasing income levels is driving their adoption in the automotive industry across the globe.
Breakup by Product:
Silicone Additives
Silicone Water Repellents
Silicone Polymers
100% Silicone
Breakup by Technology:
Solvent-Based
Solventless
Water-Based
Powder-Based
Breakup by Application:
Building and Construction
Consumer Goods
Automotive and Transportation
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AFCONA Chemicals Sdn Bhd
BASF SE
Borchers Inc. (Milliken & Company)
Chase Corporation
CHT Germany GmbH
Dow Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Lakma Group
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG.
