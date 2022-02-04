IMARC Group expects the global fermented ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Fermented Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global fermented ingredients market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Fermented ingredients are acidic additives that are extensively deployed in the fermentation of non-food and food products to obtain the desired chemical properties. They are further utilized for detoxication, adding a soft texture and unique flavors. The most common fermented ingredients include biogas, xanthan, amino acids, industrial enzymes, vitamins, and antibiotics. The fermentation processes can be differentiated into lactic acid, acetic acid and ethanol acid fermentation.

Market Trends:

The escalating inclination of consumers toward healthy and nutritious food commodities with natural ingredients and rising advancements in the food and beverage (F&B) sector are primarily driving the global fermented ingredients market growth. The rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the numerous benefits of fermented ingredients on the overall health of the skin has prompted manufacturers in the personal care and cosmetics industries to use them as basic raw materials, which is further contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the extensive utilization of fermented ingredients in the animal feed and pharmaceutical industry is creating a positive outlook in the market.

Breakup by Type:

Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Polymers

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Antibiotics

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Process:

Batch Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Anaerobic Fermentation

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Feed

Pharmaceutical

Paper

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dohler

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Lonza Group AG.

